 PHOTOS and VIDEO: WinterWonderGrass kicks off | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTOS and VIDEO: WinterWonderGrass kicks off

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — WinterWonderGrass Festival kicked off Thursday afternoon at Steamboat Resort, where local band Buffalo Commons took the stage to open the bluegrass music festival.

Buffalo Commons bass player Denton Turner performs for the crowd at the base of Steamboat Resort on Thursday afternoon. The local band was the first to take the stage for this year’s WinterWonderGrass Festival, which will be taking place in Steamboat Springs through the weekend.
Buffalo Commons guitarist and lead singer Tyree Woods warms up the crowd with his lyrics during a show Thursday afternoon at the base of the Steamboat Resort.
Buffalo Commons mandolin player Eric Baker, middle, joins guitarist and lead singer Tyree Woods, left, and fiddle player Randy Kelley as the Steamboat Springs band Buffalo Commons warms up the crowd at the base of Steamboat Resort on Thursday afternoon.
Buffalo Commons guitarist and lead singer Tyree Woods warms up the crowd with his lyrics during a show Thursday afternoon in Gondola Square at the base of Steamboat Resort.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.