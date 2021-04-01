Peeps take over Library Hall just in time for Easter (with photo gallery)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In its inaugural year, the Peep diorama competition hosted by the Bud Werner Memorial Library proved to be a huge success with nearly 50 entries.

Participants chose a literary scene to recreate in a diorama form using Peeps and other materials. Now those dioramas are on display this week outside of Library Hall on the second floor of the Bud Werner Memorial Library.

The dioramas are divided into three categories: kids 0-12, teens 13-17 and adults 18 and older, and community members are invited to visit the library and vote on their favorite diorama in each category. Entries can also be viewed online, with midnight Friday being the final deadline to cast a vote.

The “Peep-le’s Choice Award” winners will be announced Sunday in the library’s newsletter.

Youth services librarian Jamie Collins said she was blown away by the number of participants and votes in the inaugural year.

“We would consider doing it again next year,” she said, “And we have had several participants mention that they would want to do it again.”

She also notes the Peeps have brought a little extra life into the library since they’ve been on display.

“I go check on the Peep show periodically throughout the day and have yet to be up there alone,” she said. “And you can tell it isn’t just those that participated coming to see their creations; it has been a lot of the community coming to show support and see the creative visions come to life. Staff that work upstairs say it has been so nice to hear Peep enthusiasm after a very quiet year in Library Hall.”

Thirty-three entries in the kids section saw popular children’s books represented in marshmallow form. “The Three Little Pigs” turned into The Three Little Peeps, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” turned into Harry Peeper and the Goblet of Peeps and popular character Junie B Jones turned into Junie Peep Jones.

Thirteen adults also participated in the contest representing books like “Call of the Wild,” “Untamed” and “Lord of the Flies.”

Dona Steele recreated a scene from “The Old Man and the Sea” where the fisherman hooks his prize – in this case, the fisherman is a Peep.

“I’ve always loved that book and the imagery it created for me, so it was an easy choice” Steele said. “I love our library, and this was such a fun and festive community project.”

While some entries were completed solo, some were done with a friend or sibling, and some were done as a whole family.

“Two mother/son and father/son dioramas sit side by side upstairs, and I can only imagine the fun they had coming up with ideas together to then duke it out in the voting ring!” Collins said.

She also notes one diorama was created by three generations: grandmother, daughter and grandson.

“We will definitely look for more program opportunities that can benefit and be interesting to all ages,” Collins said.

To see the dioramas in person, stop by the second floor of the library, and to view online, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events/peeps .

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.