Owner of Steamboat Winery publishes book, ’For the Love of Wine’

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Before she even had a product to sell, Steamboat Winery owner Penney Adams was marketing.

She stimulated Steamboat Springs’ love of wine by posting a fact of the day on her business Instagram page. Clearly, her tactic worked. A few people suggested to Adams that she compile her facts into a book. Filling the rest of the pages with personal anecdotes, Adams completed “For the Love of Wine,” which will be available beginning Monday.

“I had wine in barrels and no product yet, so it was just something to keep me busy,” said Adams.

The result of her boredom is now bound and published, and dedicated to her father, Edward L. Daisy, who instilled a love of wine in Adams.

The book is easy reading and pairs well with a coffee table, a fireplace and a glass of wine. Adams thought the book would simply be wine facts, but soon found herself adding personal stories about what led her to open Steamboat Winery.

“One evening at my wine store, The Wine Gallery, the power went out,” Adams writes. “A small group of friends remained. Our guitarist played on acoustically while we enjoyed some candlelit Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon, meaningful conversation and friendship.”

Fun facts are divided into six sections, wine tasting, varietals, regions, winemaking, grapes and growing, and history and facts.

Throughout the pages are photos of the Steamboat Winery bottles, vineyard life and life in Steamboat.

Even a well-educated, passionate wine drinker may not know some of the facts, such as Oenophobia being an intense hatred or fear of wine, while Oenophilia is an intense love of wine.

The book will be available at Elevated Olive as well as at steamboatwinery.com.

Adams hopes the book brings people together as she believes wine does. On every cork of a Steamboat Winery bottle, she writes, “Savor the wine, Savor the moments, Savor the memories.”

“I just feel like wine brings people together and creates a lot of fun memories. Those times with friends and family sitting around the dinner table are special to me, and to a lot of people,” she said. “I just think we need to focus on the little things and savoring the moments. The little things are the big things.”

Steamboat Winery sells seven varieties and a nonalcoholic option throughout Steamboat, and if all goes well, will have a tasting room next summer where she can provide more wine lovers with memories.

