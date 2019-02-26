Oscar-nominated foreign film from Zambia to screen March 6

STEAMBOAT — Bud Werner Memorial Library's free foreign film series continues with “I Am Not A Witch,” the U.K. and Zambia’s Oscar entry for Best Foreign Film by director Rungano Nyoni, screening at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Chief Theater.

If you go What: “I Am Not A Witch” foreign film screening

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

In her British Academy of Film and Television Arts award-winning debut feature, Nyoni crafts a satiric feminist fairytale set in present-day Zambia. When 9-year-old orphan Shula is accused of witchcraft, she is exiled to a witch camp run by Mr. Banda, a corrupt and inept government official. Tied to the ground by a white ribbon, Shula is told that she will turn into a goat if she tries to escape.

As the only child witch, Shula quickly becomes a local star and the adults around her exploit her supposed powers for financial gain. Soon she is forced to make a difficult decision – whether to resign herself to life on the camp, or take a risk for freedom.

A hit at over 50 international festivals, “I Am Not a Witch” is a must-see for anyone interested in new African cinema and contemporary female filmmakers. The film screens in Nyanjna and English with English subtitles.

