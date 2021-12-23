One Book Steamboat kicks off huge slate of programming in January

The Bud Werner Memorial Library has selected "The Ministry for the Future" by Kim Stanley Robinson for this year's One Book Steamboat community read.

Bud Werner Library/courtesy graphic

The big community read in Steamboat Springs, One Book Steamboat, will fully kick in after the New Year with a plethora of upcoming enrichment programming for January.

The community read has been going on for more than a decade, and it stands as one of the Bud Werner Memorial Library’s signature offerings. According to organizers, engagement so far has been stellar, and the books are flying off the shelves.

For One Book Steamboat, the library is inviting people to read and discuss the cli-fi novel, “The Ministry for the Future,” by Kim Stanley Robinson. The library has many copies of the book, including in digital, audio and print formats.

To start off the programming in January, there will be a screening of the film “2040,” a hybrid feature documentary that looks to the future but remains vitally important today. That will play from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Library Hall.

Up next and slated for 6-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, also at Library Hall, the community will be invited to One Book Conversation: Routt County’s Climate Action Plan for a chance learn more about the Routt County Climate Action Plan from Routt County Environmental Health Director Scott Cowman, who will be covering topics ranging from the local Greenhouse Gas Study to development of the Climate Action Plan.

Then from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, there will be a screening for “Youth v Gov,” a film that focuses on 21 young Americans who are suing the U.S. government, asserting that the government has willfully acted over six decades to create the climate crisis, thus endangering their constitutional rights to life, liberty and property.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, from 6-7:15 p.m. at Library Hall, the feature film “Entangled” will be shown. The award-winning documentary by David Abel and Andy Laub illustrates how climate change has accelerated a collision between an endangered species, America’s most valuable fishery and a federal agency mandated to protect both.

More events associated with One Book Steamboat will continue through February before a virtual evening with the author at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. The free talk will include a Q&A with the audience.

For more about the wealth of One Book Steamboat programming, go to SteamboatLibrary.org/events/one-book-steamboat.