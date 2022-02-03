Olympic stories: Tales of heartbreak and perseverance

Ben Berend skis in the Nordic combined team relay event at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Berend will be one of a handful of Olympians relaying their stories in five minutes or less Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Standard Gallery and Wine Bar.

Bobby Aldighieri remembers a time right before he went to the 1992 Olympics in France when he had to have not one, but two ACL reconstructions, back-to-back on his right knee.

“It was heartbreaking, but I persevered and ended up being able to ski at those ’92 Olympics,” he remembered.

These stories and more will be on display Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Standard Gallery and Wine Bar downtown.

It’s part of their event series “Uncorked: Storytelling and More,” and its sixth iteration honors local Olympians as they stand up and share their stories.

“It’s that time of year, so the timing is great,” Aldighieri said. “We have this huge Olympic heritage here and a groundswell of enthusiasm, so it will be a really compelling evening.”

1992 Winter Olympian Bobby Aldighieri, shown here after serving as the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club's freestyle program director, helped connect the owner of Standard Gallery and Wine Bar with local Olympians for an upcoming storytelling event.

Aldighieri, who was a mogul skier, helped Standard owner Dustin Posiak-Trider connect with the local Olympian community who will share their experiences, triumphs and heartaches — all in five minutes or less.

The storytelling events are based on The Moth events, which are hosted by the nonprofit around the country.

“It’s really a community-driven event,” Posiak-Trider explained. “The first event we did had about 12 attendees with a handful of stories told, and our last event was a packed house, and we had so many storytellers that we couldn’t get through them all. There is clearly a need for this platform; people want to share their voices.”

This Olympic version will see several local Olympians sharing stories, including Ben Berend, Caroline Lalive and Nelson Carmichael.

And Posiak-Trider is still searching for more storytellers.

“You don’t have to be an Olympian to tell a story,” he insisted. “You could be a trainer, a coach or someone who impacted someone’s path to the Olympics. You could talk about your own experience attending the Olympics.”

All stories must be true and personal, and be five minutes or less in length.

IF YOU GO What: Storytelling in Steamboat Chapter 6: Stories and Glories When: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 Where: Standard Gallery and Wine Bar, 907 Lincoln Ave. Cost: Free

The Standard Galley and Wine Bar.

