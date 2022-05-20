Oil Painters of America returns to Steamboat Art Museum

The Steamboat Art Museum is bringing back the National Exhibition of Oil Painters of America.

Returning to Steamboat after four years, the exhibition will display more than 230 oil paintings by artists in North America. Also, paintings by Steamboat’s Chula Beauregard and Adam Zabel were selected for this exhibit from over 1,900 entries. All paintings will be for sale.

The exhibit will be on display June 3 to Aug. 27 with a public reception from 5-8 p.m. June 3. Admission is free.