New book club Books & Brews kicks off at Yampa Valley Brewing Co.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When Chelsea Simmers took over marketing and events for Off the Beaten Path in June, a mission of hers was to foster collaboration and inclusion throughout the community.

“None of us would be doing what we’re doing without each other,” she said.

She was mulling over the idea of organizing a book club, and happened to mention the idea during her side job at Yampa Valley Brewing Co.

“Everyone got really excited about the idea of having (the book club) in Hayden,” Simmers said.

So Off the Beaten Path partnered with Yampa Valley Brewing Co. to host a twice-per-month book club: Books & Brews. The club’s first meeting was on July 14, and continues every second and fourth Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. at the brewery.

At the first meeting, in brainstorming a book to read for the next meeting, attendees nominated a list of titles and authors three pages long. Then, as a whole group, they whittled the list down to the 1992 novel “Ishmael,” by Daniel Quinn.

Simmers made sure that the choice came from a place of agreement within the group, not as an assignment.

“People’s schedules nowadays are super jampacked, especially here, where everyone’s working so many jobs,” Simmers said. “I wanted (the book club) to be enjoyable.”

Book club goers aren’t required to buy that session’s book, or even read it. Anyone interested in talking about literature or meeting new friends in an open atmosphere is more than welcome.

“Being able to meet people with the same views as you, or different views, is important,” Simmers said. “Books are a great catalyst for that.”

During the event, books are 20% off, and customers get $1 off beverages, beer and nonalcoholic drinks. Anyone interested in attending Books & Brews is welcome; for more information, email marketingOTBP@gmail.com.

