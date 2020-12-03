Mountainfilm festival features tales of exploration and innovation

A still from "Originate," a film from 2020 Mountainfilm, coming virtually to Steamboat Springs this weekend through Bud Werner Memorial Library.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — This pandemic has proven that Coloradans love the outdoors and more and more are taking advantage of all the adventures this state has to offer.

With winter arriving, but not quite here, there are few activities available at the moment. So why not do the next best thing and get inspired by watching the 2020 Mountainfilm documentary film festi al and witnessing others getting their stoke on?

Knowing how much the community loves the festival, the Bud Werner Memorial Library is offering free viewing of 2020 Mountainfilmthis weekend from noon Friday through noon Sunday. Registration at steamboatlibrary.org/events/mountainfilm2020 gives interested viewers the link to watch during the 48-hour window.

Mountainfilm has been coming to Bud Werner Memorial LIbrary for more than a decade and is accompanied by a kids lineup that is typically presented at the Boys & Girls Club. This year, the kids’ show is virtual too and is accessible from Nov. 29 until the end of the day Dec. 6. Register for the free educational film lineup at steamboatlibrary.org/events/mountainfilmkids.

“This year, everything is different, but we didn’t want Steamboat to miss out on this beloved film fest,” said Jennie Lay, adult pcrograms Coordinator at the library. “Bringing our community a virtual Mountainfilm, both the main event for 48 hours and a week-long access to the kids’ lineup, is just our way of saying, ‘Hang in there, Steamboat. Have some fun and escapism. Learn a few cool new things. We’re still here for you, and we’re going to enjoy 48 hours of transporting adventure together.’”

This year’s Mountainfilm lineup includes 10 films ranging from three to 21 minutes and will take a little over 90 minutes to watch in its entirety.

“Originate” will cater to the winter-loving viewers, as Director Cameron Sylvester captures big-mountain skiing icon Michelle Parker as she carves some crazy lines and explains how she’s risen to the level she’s at now.

“Raw Run: The Cliffs of France” will get audience members on the edge of their seat as a three-minute clip shows Josh Neumann speed down a narrow highway in France on a longboard.

Elli Thor finds peace and joy in a simple life of surfing, 15 years removed from a near-death experience. In the film, “Unnur,” directed by Chris Burkard, Thor tries to teach his daughter Unnur, named after the god of the ocean’s daughter, to live a life she desires not one that society tells her to live.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.