Mark the start of summer fun with these Memorial Day ideas

It’s Memorial Day weekend in Routt County, which marks the unofficial start to the summer. If you’re sticking around this weekend, we put together a list of fun activities to try out around Routt County. So grab your picnic basket, hiking boots or paddleboard, and get ready for a weekend of fun, hopefully in the sun.

Hiking out to Mad Creek Trail in North Routt County. (Photo by Bryce Martin)



Take a hike

The snow has melted, and several of our favorite hiking trails around town are ready to go. Pack a picnic and head to Fish Creek Falls. You can hike, have lunch and watch the epic snowmelt crash down the waterfall at the base of the trail.

Paddleboarding on Pearl Lake. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Head to the lake

Head out to Stagecoach State Park for the day where you can lounge on the sandy beach, take a dip in the water and walk the trail that circles the lake. Bring your bike or stop by the park office, and borrow one of their fat tire bikes for a ride around the lake (it’s about 11 miles of mostly flat trails). You can also borrow fishing rods free of charge at the park office or snag a pontoon boat at the marina. The boats are available for full-day and half-day rentals, and all of the boats have grills, so pack some hot dogs too. Check the park’s website for boat availability and to reserve at SteamboatSpringsBoatRentals.com/pontoon-boat-rentals .

Grab a bike

Need a new bike for the summer? Swing by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s annual Bike Swap on Saturday. If you need new gear for a new season, this is the perfect time to buy or trade. Consignors can drop off bikes and items for sale between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., and shoppers have free entry from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit SSWSC.org/events/bike-swap .

Stop by the Yampa River Botanic Park and find plenty of flowers that bloom in the spring adding a splash of color to the gardens. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Visit the botanic park

The recently reopened Yampa River Botanic Park is in full swing this spring, with flowers blooming and events up and running. Enjoy a free guided tour of the park from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday or Sunday (reoccurring throughout the summer) or stop by for Yoga on the Green at 9 a.m. Saturday. Visit the park’s website to check the event schedule at YampaRiverBotanicPark.org/programs-and-events .

Memorial Day Sidewalk Sale

If you’re in the mood for shopping this weekend, head to downtown Steamboat Springs for the annual sidewalk sale, where you’ll find great deals on past-season merchandise, and you can check out what’s new in stores this summer. The sale runs Friday to Monday while stores are open.

Get a head start on summer reading

Stop by Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat with kids ages 0 to 17 to pick up a summer reading log. The library is challenging young readers to see if they can read or listen to books each day from June 1 to Aug. 31. For every 30 days of reading, kids can earn $10 to spend at Off the Beaten Path or get a free book from the library. Grab some new books while you’re there to get a head start this weekend.

Go north

Want to get out of town but didn’t book a trip? Head to North Routt where you can spend the day paddleboarding at Steamboat Lake, playing on the beach or picnicking in the shade. You could also dip your toes in the water at nearby Hahns Peak Lake and Pearl Lake. This day trip is the perfect way to escape for a little bit without going too far afield.

The heavy-metal group Speak of the Devil features guitarists Bryan Joyce, Jon Gibbs and Pat Waters.



Catch a show

Live music is back, and there are several options this weekend. Schmiggity’s will host Speak of the Devil at 9 p.m. Friday ($10 general admission or $40 for a four-person table) and Chain Station at 9 p.m. Saturday ($15 general admission or $60 for a four-person table). For tickets visit Schmiggitys.com . Yer State Birds will play at The Press at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10 cover).

Hallie Myhre leads Kermit during the Memorial Day Ceremonies at the Steamboat Springs Cemetery in 2019.



Attend a service

Celebrate and remember what Memorial Day stands for by attending the Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the VFW and American Legion posts of Steamboat Springs. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at the Steamboat Springs Cemetery. Bus service from the Steamboat Springs Transit Center to the cemetery begins at 9:30 a.m.

The Hayden American Legion Post 89 will also host its annual Memorial Day service at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Hayden Cemetery. The service will be followed by a free dinner at the Legion Post.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.