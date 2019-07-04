MAP: First Friday Art Walk listings for July 5, 2019

Photographer and custom frame builder Jace Romick has moved his gallery to 833 Lincoln Ave., where some of his childhood dreams reside.

John F. Russell

Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5. See participating locations and learn about the artists by exploring the interactive map below.

For more arts and entertainment coverage, like Explore Steamboat on Facebook and follow @SteamboatPilot on Twitter. Keep up with arts and entertainment coverage throughout the week at ExploreSteamboat.com.

Steamboat Creates

1001 13th St. | 970-879-9008

Featuring local artist Marion Kahn, the Riverwalk Collective presents “The World of Abstract Art.” Also showing “For the Love of Trees… An Aspen Collection,” paintings by Leslie Bell and Sarah Juschka. Live music by singer and composer Amber Voiland.

Imagine Art Studios

1125 Lincoln Ave. | 484-889-6753

At Imagine, a diverse group of like-minded individuals each have a place to create and display their artwork.

Young Bloods Collective at the Ski Locker

941 Lincoln Ave., No. 100a | 941-321-2809

“Magical Works” by Sarah Valentino: a solo show of miniature relief sculptures inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter.

Gallery 89

1009 Lincoln Ave. | 970-439-8196

Gallery 89 presents the “Entering Light” exhibit, featuring world-renowned Colorado artist Ken Elliott.

Harwigs / L’apogee

911 Lincoln Ave. | 970-879-1919

Nationally renowned artist Gregory Block will be drawing contour portraits for a $40 donation to Steamboat Creates from 5 to 8 p.m. Block will also be showing two new large-scale portraits.

Off the Beaten Path

68 Ninth St.| 970-879-6830

Lija Fisher, author of the preteen book “The Cryptid Catcher,” will be holding a book signing for kids of all ages from 5 to 8 p.m.

Jace Romick Gallery

837 Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-8377

The Jace Romick Gallery and R-Diamond Gallery pair Steamboat’s rich ranching heritage with a contemporary-western aesthetic.

Chief Theater

813 Lincoln Ave. | 970.871-4791

Glenna Olmsted’s plein-air paintings depict Steamboat in oil, watercolor and acrylic, in brilliant colors and whimsical style.

Steamboat Art Museum

807 Lincoln Ave. | 970-870-1755

“Looking West: An Exhibition Highlighting Works” by American Women Artists will be displayed through Sept. 2. The exhibition features 150 paintings and sculptures. Local photographer Charlie Smith is also featured at the Museum Store.

Urbane

703 Lincoln Ave. | 970-879-9169

Stefanie Weaver is a nature-inspired artist and muralist currently residing in Steamboat Springs. She works in oils, acrylics and mixed media.

Solar Flare Glasswork and Design

635 Lincoln Ave., Ste. M | 970-875-3420

Create your own abstract wearable artwork: $15 each or $25 for two pieces. Age 9 and older; walk-ins welcomed.

Tom Mangelsen: Images of Nature

730 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-1822

Photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled throughout the natural world for nearly 50 years photographing the Earth’s last great wild places.

Wild Horse Gallery

802 Lincoln Ave. | 970-819-2850

Wild Horse Gallery features the works of Nancy Boren, along with selected works of the “Women of the Wild Horse Gallery.”

Pine Moon Fine Art

117 Ninth St. | 970-846-7879

The gallery features Dedi Knox’s contemporary oils and watercolors and Sue Gallion’s fiber, oil and watercolors.

W Gallery

115 Ninth St. | 970-846-1783

W Gallery features a new series by Susan Schiesser: a collection of patterned animal illustrations.

Squire Studios

842 Lincoln Ave., No. 9 — above Lyon’s Drug | 970-846-1063

The show features “The Colors of Summer: A Seasonal Celebration of Nature’s Splendor” by Scottish-born artist Suzi Mitchell, with abstract depictions of seascapes, landscapes and flowers with a whimsical touch using mixed media and texture.