MAP: First Friday Art Walk listings for July 5, 2019
Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5. See participating locations and learn about the artists by exploring the interactive map below.
For more arts and entertainment coverage, like Explore Steamboat on Facebook and follow @SteamboatPilot on Twitter. Keep up with arts and entertainment coverage throughout the week at ExploreSteamboat.com.
Steamboat Creates
1001 13th St. | 970-879-9008
Featuring local artist Marion Kahn, the Riverwalk Collective presents “The World of Abstract Art.” Also showing “For the Love of Trees… An Aspen Collection,” paintings by Leslie Bell and Sarah Juschka. Live music by singer and composer Amber Voiland.
Imagine Art Studios
1125 Lincoln Ave. | 484-889-6753
At Imagine, a diverse group of like-minded individuals each have a place to create and display their artwork.
Young Bloods Collective at the Ski Locker
941 Lincoln Ave., No. 100a | 941-321-2809
“Magical Works” by Sarah Valentino: a solo show of miniature relief sculptures inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter.
Gallery 89
1009 Lincoln Ave. | 970-439-8196
Gallery 89 presents the “Entering Light” exhibit, featuring world-renowned Colorado artist Ken Elliott.
Harwigs / L’apogee
911 Lincoln Ave. | 970-879-1919
Nationally renowned artist Gregory Block will be drawing contour portraits for a $40 donation to Steamboat Creates from 5 to 8 p.m. Block will also be showing two new large-scale portraits.
Off the Beaten Path
68 Ninth St.| 970-879-6830
Lija Fisher, author of the preteen book “The Cryptid Catcher,” will be holding a book signing for kids of all ages from 5 to 8 p.m.
Jace Romick Gallery
837 Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-8377
The Jace Romick Gallery and R-Diamond Gallery pair Steamboat’s rich ranching heritage with a contemporary-western aesthetic.
Chief Theater
813 Lincoln Ave. | 970.871-4791
Glenna Olmsted’s plein-air paintings depict Steamboat in oil, watercolor and acrylic, in brilliant colors and whimsical style.
Steamboat Art Museum
807 Lincoln Ave. | 970-870-1755
“Looking West: An Exhibition Highlighting Works” by American Women Artists will be displayed through Sept. 2. The exhibition features 150 paintings and sculptures. Local photographer Charlie Smith is also featured at the Museum Store.
Urbane
703 Lincoln Ave. | 970-879-9169
Stefanie Weaver is a nature-inspired artist and muralist currently residing in Steamboat Springs. She works in oils, acrylics and mixed media.
Solar Flare Glasswork and Design
635 Lincoln Ave., Ste. M | 970-875-3420
Create your own abstract wearable artwork: $15 each or $25 for two pieces. Age 9 and older; walk-ins welcomed.
Tom Mangelsen: Images of Nature
730 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-1822
Photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled throughout the natural world for nearly 50 years photographing the Earth’s last great wild places.
Wild Horse Gallery
802 Lincoln Ave. | 970-819-2850
Wild Horse Gallery features the works of Nancy Boren, along with selected works of the “Women of the Wild Horse Gallery.”
Pine Moon Fine Art
117 Ninth St. | 970-846-7879
The gallery features Dedi Knox’s contemporary oils and watercolors and Sue Gallion’s fiber, oil and watercolors.
W Gallery
115 Ninth St. | 970-846-1783
W Gallery features a new series by Susan Schiesser: a collection of patterned animal illustrations.
Squire Studios
842 Lincoln Ave., No. 9 — above Lyon’s Drug | 970-846-1063
The show features “The Colors of Summer: A Seasonal Celebration of Nature’s Splendor” by Scottish-born artist Suzi Mitchell, with abstract depictions of seascapes, landscapes and flowers with a whimsical touch using mixed media and texture.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.