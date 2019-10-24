Library plans kickoff party for National Novel Writing Month

Bud Werner Memorial Library will host a kickoff party to ready area writers for National Novel Writing Month.

Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — November is National Novel Writing Month, so grab your pens, pencils, paper or laptop and prepare to write that novel, play or any other type of writing piece you’ve been dreaming of.

“If you ever thought you wanted to write a book, November is your time,” said Jennie Lay, adult programs coordinator for Bud Werner Memorial Library.

To build excitement and introduce fellow writers to each other, the library is hosting a kickoff party Wednesday, Oct. 30.

National Novel Writing Month — or NaNoWriMo as it’s called — is a nonprofit that began 20 years ago to support writing fluency and education. Writers from across the globe gather at nanowrimo.org to announce their projects, track their progress and exchange words of encouragement as they work toward the main goal: writing 50,000 words — or 175 pages — in 30 days.

One way the organization helps writers reach their goal and make new connections in the writing world is by encouraging people in the same area to meet up for a “Write-In.” Write-Ins are one hour of solid, no interruption writing. Writers typically do them together to help each other realize they are not in it alone. And the library, in partnership with Off the Beaten Path, will host four throughout November.

“We host a kickoff to get writers acquainted with NaNoWriMo and what it’s all about but also to meet their compatriots who are meeting the 50,000 word writing challenge during November,” Lay said. “It takes a village to produce so many stories.”

The library’s kickoff party is set for 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the conference room in the administration wing at Bud Werner Memorial Library. The library will provide handouts and more information for those interested at the event.

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.