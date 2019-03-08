STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Saturday, March 9, women from across the globe storm into Bud Werner Memorial Library to surf, climb, snowboard and mountaineer on screen during the Women's Adventure Film Tour.

This is the first time since 2017 that the Australian-based film festival hits the U.S. The event takes place in Steamboat Springs for one night before tearing off to its next destination.

"It's an evening of adrenaline and inspiration and escape," said Jennie Lay, the library’s adult programs coordinator. "Even if you’re a diehard winter warrior, who isn’t ready for a surf movie right about now?"

If you go What: Women's Adventure Film Tour

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 9

Where: Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Films in the lineup include: "Vision Nowhere," a snowboarding film set in Japan; "Moksha," a film in which three Nepali women compete in mountain bike races across Asia; "Persian Powder," about an Iranian pro snowboarder; "Discovering Adventure," in which a 5-year-old girl and her family travel to Norway to adventure; "Life of Pie," in which two women balance marriage, mountain biking, small-town life and pizza outside of Fruita; "Finding the Line," in which an Australian Olympian and her sister learn how to conquer fear in skiing; "Surfing to Cope," in which a Hawaii-based surfer comes to term with a physical challenge; and "Katie," a tribute to an adventurer and activist Katie Lee.

While some of these women featured have been in the global sports spotlight, others are simply stepping out of their personal comfort zone, an adventure in itself.

"Women all over the world are making their mark, leading expeditions, conquering adrenaline-fueled feats,” Lay said. “We’ll see that in these films. And yet, the Katie Lee film at the end of the evening brings us right back to our own backyard in one of the most gorgeous, heartfelt portraits of a legendary western adventurer and activist."

The U.S. leg of the Women's Adventure Film Tour is supported by Hydro Flask, Mountain Khakis, CLIF Bar, The Inertia, RECOVER, Eco-Products, Great Outdoor Provision Co. and AndShesDopeToo.

The tour benefits the Changing Tides Foundation, a group of adventuring water-women who aim to raise awareness for causes in global communities and enable travelers to serve naturally and adventure consciously. Globally, the tour is presented in conjunction with She Went Wild, a collection of female-fronted adventure reviews, interviews, workshops and outdoor travel articles.

Tickets to the event are available at steamboatlibrary.org or at the door. Admission is $12.

The library's traditional free popcorn and lemonade will be available.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229 or email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @JuliaBenAsher.