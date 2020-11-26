Library hosts virtual screening of ’Gather,’ a film about Indigenous food traditions

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — November may be the month in which many come together around a table full of food to give thanks, but it’s also Native American Heritage Month. For those reasons, Bud Werner Memorial Library is hosting a virtual viewing party of the documentary film “Gather” that concludes on Monday.

Through colonization, the Indigenous people of North America were deprived of their traditions, their food sources and their land. “Gather” shows how the descendants of those tribes and nations are picking up those nearly lost traditions and teaching them to the younger generation to ensure they don’t disappear again.

“I think if there’s one thing we’ve learned from 2020, all over the country, is that people are taking a lot of deeper looks at the things we honor in this country and the way we honor them,” said Jennie Lay, adult programs coordinator at the library. “With Thanksgiving this week, this seems like a great time to take a look at a holiday that doesn’t have the same meaning to Indigenous people in North America.”

On a lighter note, Thanksgiving is a holiday that focuses on food and celebrates creating that food together. “Gather” shows how Indigenous people harvest their food, how little is wasted and what goes in to creating a meal.

The film, executive produced by Jason Momoa, an actor known for his work in “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman,” has gained national recognition. Momoa spoke about his role in creating the documentary on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and earned a beaming review from The New York Times.

“Gather,” a film about the Indigenous people renewing their traditional food and land practices, can be viewed for free through the Bud Werner Memorial Library's virtual viewing party. The movie is available until Monday, Nov. 30.



To watch, people can go to steamboatlibrary.org/events/gather, click on the viewing link and enter the password Gather2020.

The documentary follows people from different nations around North America and shows what they’re doing to reclaim their traditions. Each tribe has a connection to certain animals, like the bison or the salmon.

For the Cheyenne River Lakota Nation in South Dakota, the bison is everything. Its skin provides shelter and its meat provides food for many. However, the bison are recovering alongside the natives, as 60 million bison were slaughtered to starve the natives into submission.

The White Mountain Apache Nation in Arizona is focusing on food sovereignty, or the right to control their own food and agriculture systems and produce food through sustainable methods.

Bud Werner Memorial Library has had multiple virtual movie viewings over the last seven months, all of which have been successful. Lay expects this one to be extremely popular as well.

“This was a way to transition what we do and continue to serve and honor the community,” said Lay. “Even if we can’t gather in person, certainly we can gather for pretty amazing, engaging ways to learn even when we’re at home.”

