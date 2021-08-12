Librarian-turned-author teaches metaphor in new book

Steamboat Springs author Sarah Kostin will be signing copies of her new book, "You Are the Blue Sky," from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Off the Beaten Path book store.



Sarah Kostin, former children’s librarian at the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs, recently released her first book, “You Are the Blue Sky: Understanding Who You Are Beyond Your Thinking.”

Kostin will be signing copies of her book from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Off the Beaten Path bookstore in Steamboat.

The title, she explained, is a metaphor for the space within us that is peaceful and content, almost like a meditative state.

“That’s the blue sky,” she said. “Thoughts are the clouds. We shape thought and feel thoughts as feelings.”

It’s a concept that she learned while she was undergoing coaching training as she launched her own coaching business, helping people transition through various stages and goals in their lives. She said the understanding of how the mind works changed her life.

“We are born feelers,” she explained. “Just as dogs move through the world smelling things, people move through the world feeling our lives and our thoughts. Thoughts are like the weather — we have less control of them than we think. But when we see that they are transient and always flowing and changing, we begin to have acceptance and let them pass through, just like the weather.”

It’s not about ignoring challenges, she claimed, but holding life a little bit lighter.

“It provides a feeling of liberation and ease to know that it’s OK to feel whatever you’re feeling and that it’s all temporary,” she said.

"You Are the Blue Sky" is Steamboat Springs author Sarah Kostin's first book. (Courtesy image)



Kostin, who has written her whole life, knew that publishing a book was the one thing she always wanted to do, but she was scared. She recalled creating so much fear around writing that she never let anyone read what she wrote. In her early 20s, instead of pursing her dream of become an author, she decided to work at the library for a few months. That turned into a 17-year, successful career. As she continued to follow her curiosity, it led her to teaching yoga and eventually coaching.

“Understanding how the mind works helped me with my writing and seeing that the only thing in my way was me,” Kostin said.

In September 2019, Kostin challenged herself to write 1,000 words a day for 50 days. What she ended up with was what she refers to as a “terrible” first draft.

“It was so bad that I put it in a drawer for three months,” she said.

If you go What: Book signing with Sarah Kostin When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 Where: Off the Beaten Path, 68 Ninth St. More info: SarahKostin.com

But then she enrolled in an online course called “Creating the Impossible.” The premise was to pick an impossible project and bring it to fruition. So Kostin dug the manuscript out of the drawer and worked on it every day for 90 days with the goal of finishing it, publishing it and turning it into a New York Times bestseller. When she found an editor, her dream came true as the book came to life.

Her hope is that readers take away how beautifully well humans are made.

“We are designed to feel every feeling, and it serves us in our life,” Kostin said. “Instead of resisting or fighting certain feelings, I hope the book gives a hopeful view of holding all our feelings more lightly and know that we’re always OK.”

With one book under her belt, Kostin is on her way to publishing her second.

“I feel like I’m blending all of my loves – coaching and writing and stories,” she said. “My business is uniquely me.”

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.