Last weekend of laughs for Steamboat Comedy series

Comedian Adam Cayton-Holland will perform in Steamboat Springs this weekend.

One last weekend of laughs will close out the Schmiggity’s Summer Stand-Up Series presented by Steamboat Comedy. Denver-based comedian Adam Cayton-Holland will headline the two-night event Friday and Saturday.

“Adam is probably the most credentialed guy we’ve had here in Steamboat,” said Steamboat Comedy’s owner and producer, Kyle Ruff. “He’s very big in the Denver scene and really helped build it up to where it is today.”

Cayton-Holland is the founder of the High Plains Comedy Festival in Denver and has performed at comedy festivals all over the world as well as The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall. He currently tours nationally and has appeared on shows such as “Conan,” “Comedy Central Presents,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail.” He was one of Esquire Magazine’s “Top 25 Comic to Watch” and one of “10 Comics to Watch” by Variety.

Additionally, Cayton-Holland is a member of the comedy trio known as The Grawlix, who are the creators, writers and actors behind the television show “Those Who Can’t” which appeared on truTV for three seasons and can now be seen on HBOMax. The trio hosts a podcast called “The Grawlix Saves the World” as well as a monthly stand-up show at Denver’s Bug Theater.

If you go What: Steamboat Comedy presents Schmiggity’s Summer Stand-Up Series featuring Adam Cayton-Holland with guest Korey David When: Friday and Saturday; doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Where: Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave. Tickets: $20 general admission; $70 to reserve a table for four. Available online at schmiggitys.com and steamboatcomedy.com; additional tickets will be available at the door if sold out online.

Opening for Cayton-Holland is Korey David, another popular Denver comedian. David, who performed in Oak Creek last weekend will return to Steamboat for both nights of the event.

“I’ve been up to Steamboat about three different times now and the shows are always well attended so it’s a lot of fun,” David said, adding that he loves the town. “My ideal life is being able to mountain bike or snowboard during the day and then do comedy shows at night, so Steamboat is basically the perfect place for me.”

David got his start in comedy from writing short stories. When a comedy club opened down the street from his house in upstate New York, he decided to try reading the stories at the open mic nights that were held there.

“I thought it would be a good way to get some feedback about my stories,” he explained, “and what I found out was that story telling is really hard and not that funny most of the time.”

But he enjoyed being on stage and loved to make people laugh. Using material from his real-life experiences, like the time he had to go to the hospital because he thought he was having a heart attack, David said that he always tries to find what is comical about any situation. He has appeared on Netflix and Adult Swim.

This weekend will be the last of the four-part summer series, which saw success in its first year.

“Everything went great and the community was really supportive,” said Ruff. “We’re going to try to build on this success going into winter and get some more shows going consistently. We are getting more and more support and comics are reaching out, asking to come up to Steamboat. We’re excited to end on a strong note this weekend.”

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.