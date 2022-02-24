Just Try Me, says Steamboat Art Museum

Children participate in one of the many workshops held at the Steamboat Art Museum. Coming up this weekend, a new series, Try Me Days, will give people the opportunity to test their hands at different media with free art supplies.

Steamboat Art Museum/Courtesy photo

Seeing the power in putting pen and ink to paper, the Steamboat Art Museum will offer its first-ever Try Me Day on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The museum is putting on the new series of events called “Try Me Days” as a way to grow art in the community, introduce more people to the museum and its staff, and to promote the museum’s art supplies store.

As such, Try Me Days are designed to encourage artists of all ages and levels to try their hands at different artistic mediums, and each month will usher in a new set of art supplies to experiment with free of charge.

“We do lots of different types of workshops — it’s part of our commitment to the community,” said Chris Gallion, the museum’s director of communications and events.

Gallion explained that the point of Try Me Days is to encourage anyone who has an interest, however big or small, to explore their creative sides with different artistic media and free art supplies at the ready.

All ages and skill levels are welcome, though children must be accompanied by an adult. The museum’s first Try Me Day will focus on pen and ink. It will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the museum’s main gallery.

Pre-registration is not necessary. A calligraphy demonstration will also be offered, along witih other art supplies to try as well.

For Gallion, pen and ink seemed like the perfect place to start the art museum’s new series.

“Basically, the first building block to any type of visual artwork is a pen and a piece of paper — a sketch, if you will — where you jot your idea down on a piece of paper and you learn how to build from there and create a finished piece of art,” Gallion said. “It’s the first basic simple step in designing any piece of artwork.”

Putting an idea to paper is often the first step to creating art, says Chris Gallion, the Steamboat Art Museum’s director of communications and events.

Steamboat Art Museum/Courtesy photo

While exposing people in the community to new artistic mediums, the museum also hopes to let everybody know that the its store has a full line of art supplies for any level of artists.

“We’re trying to get the word out,” Gallion said of the art store, adding that the manager has found a way to price the museum’s supplies as competitive or more competitive than big-box stores.

For the March 12 Try Me Day, the Steamboat Art Museum is looking to host an event focusing on watercolors.

All ages and skills are invited to particiapte in the Steamboat Art Museum’s new Try Me Days workshop series.

Steamboat Art Museum/Courtesy photo