Jazz returns to Steamboat library with the Cat Pack

Next week, the Bud Werner Library in Steamboat Springs will offer a free educational opportunity, along with some live jazz.

The Cat Pack, as the group is known, is comprised of Tim Cunningham, Neil Marchman, Johnathan Grenier, Mike Lewis and Ron Wheeler. Many have heard the musician play local gigs around Routt County, but their performance at library is being billed as something a little bit different.

During the Jazz at the Library event, the audience will listen to the group play, but the crowd will also be treated to a chance to learn more about the history of the tunes as the musicians hold a casual, hour-long concert and conversation.

Prior to COVID-19, the library had a popular jazz series that was well attended, and the Cat Pack will bring that series back this month, as the group explores the art of the genre while playing off of one another’s musical ideas for all to enjoy, free of charge.

The Cat Pack’s concert and conversation is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Monday, April 25 at Library Hall. For more, go to http://www.SteamboatLibrary.org/events/catpack .