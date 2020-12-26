How to drink like you’re at a New Years Eve party, even though you won’t be
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It might be a little sad that people can’t ring in 2021 at a rowdy bar or a semi-formal New Year’s Eve gathering, but there is one huge benefit to welcoming the new year from home: no designated drivers needed.
This year is the best excuse to get creative with cocktails — not only as a way to celebrate but as a way to pass the time before the ball drops.
New Year’s is a time when people are looking for ways to improve themselves and learn new skills, so why not add mixology to that list?
Here are some suggested New Year’s cocktails from local bartenders. Any brand can be swapped for a comparable liquor.
Truffle Pig
Jalisco Poinsettia: Built in a wine glass or Champagne flute.
Ingredients:
2 oz. Reposado tequila
5 oz. lillet blanc
Finish with brut rose Champagne
Garnish with a cherry
Truffle Pig offers a similar cocktail with rose vermouth and extra dry spumante.
Mixology is the skill, or art, of mixing drinks or cocktails. While it’s become trendy in the past decade, the word “mixology” was used in the 19th century. Multiple online sources have cited The Montana Post as using the phrase “mixologist of fluid excitements” in 1866.
Breakfast for Dessert: Stirred with ice then strained neat into a coupe, martini or wine glass and topped with salted cream.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Germain Robin XO brandy
1.5 oz. St. George “Nola” coffee liqueur
3 dashes Fee Brothers Aztec chocolate bitters
Salted cream: Combine 1 oz. heavy whipping cream, 0.5 oz. 2% milk, 4 pinches course sea salt and dash cayenne pepper powder. Whip until desired texture. Float on top of drink.
Steamboat Whiskey Co.
French 75: Built in a shaker and poured into a Champagne glass.
Ingredients:
1 oz. gin
0.5 oz. lemon juice
0.5 oz. honey syrup
2 oz. prosecco
Steamboat Whiskey Co. makes honey syrup by mixing a half cup water and a half cup of honey.
Combine in an ice-filled shaker, shake vigorously, strain into iced Champagne glass. Top with Champagne.
Champagne can only be called Champagne if the grapes are from the Champagne region of France. Otherwise, it’s called sparkling wine.
Prosecco is a sparkling wine made from a different variety of grapes in Italy.
Another bonus of working from home is a morning cocktail. If the world still seems a little rough around the edges on New Year’s Day, the leftover Champagne will make a great mimosa, which is one part Champagne and one part orange juice. Add cranberry juice instead for a more festive take on the classic brunch drink. This version is called a poinsettia.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
