Greyboy Allstars return to Steamboat to open free concert series

The Steamboat Springs Free Summer Concert Series kicks off its 2023 season Friday at the base of historic Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Guests can expect beverage tents as well as a wide array of food trucks. Lawn seating will be available to attendees and there is also a family seating area at the venue as well.

This season’s inaugural band for the Friday show is Greyboy Allstars, with special guest Bonfire Dub.

Greyboy Allstars hail from San Diego, Calif. Despite their distance from Steamboat Springs, this is not the first time they have brought their jazz-funk music to the area. They played shows in the Yampa Valley in the late-1990s and early-2000s.

“We are happy to be getting back out in the mountains,” said Robert Walter, keyboardist for the group. “We play in Denver quite a bit but we haven’t been up to any of these towns in a little while, especially in the summer.”

The group is composed of guitarist Elgin Park with Karl Densen on saxophone, Robert Walter on keyboard, Chris Stillwell on bass and Aaron Redfield on percussion.

While band members have worked on various side- and solo projects, Densen is notable for his appearances with The Rolling Stones since 2014. He also was part of the Lenny Kravitz albums “Let Love Rule” and “Mama Said.”

The Greyboy Allstars perform for a packed house. Courtesy photo

The headliner band was established in 1993 in the San Diego area. Their approach to music is unique in every regard as they pay tribute to their soul, funk and jazz roots. In addition to many jazz artists, the inspiration behind the band also includes the likes of James Brown, as well as soundtracks from the 1960s and 1970s.

When the band first formed, there was little expectation of it developing into the established group it has become.

“The main thing is that there has been a chemistry in and amongst the band members from the very beginning,” Walter said. He noted that the band started off as a one-off show but that the chemistry of the group was so strong they elected to keep the collaboration between the members going.

The band includes all the original members from that 1993 performance with the exception of the drummer, Redfield, who joined the group about 10 years ago.

All the group members are record collectors as well. Those collections and the backgrounds of the individual musicians themselves have all come together to create the sound that the band delivers to its audiences today.

“I think nowadays there’s no real rules. The idea of mainstream and niche music is kind of like all blurred now,” said Walter, attributing that to the decreasing influence of radio stations and television stations such as MTV.

The group has had many album and single releases since its inception. The band also recently started work on a new album, which is currently untitled and is in its very early stages. The group’s last album release was in 2022.

The band takes a highly improvisational approach to each show and never views performances as “just going through the motions.” Walter explained that “it’s not like a highly scripted, organized thing … every show is a unique event.” Often, the group will take to the stage with minimal, if any, preconceived notion of what they are going to play.

The dancing feet of Steamboat Springs and the venue at Howelsen Hill pair perfectly with the Greyboy Allstars, as they believe that the higher goal of their music is to form community and bring people together to dance to a common sound. When they perform, they draw their inspiration from the energy of the crowd.

More information on the Steamboat Springs Free Summer Concert Series can be found at KeepinItFree.com/ .