Get Stitched with Steamboat Creates to celebrate Western Heritage Month

Steamboat Creates will continue the celebration of Western Heritage Month with a needlepoint class on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — September is Western Heritage Month, and to celebrate Routt County’s own deep western roots, Steamboat Creates has been hosting multiple creative events to keep everyone in the spirit.

“We want to highlight the different traditional arts that are happening in our valley and celebrate our western heritage,” Sylvie Piquet, Steamboat Creates special events coordinator, said.

The next event to celebrate will be a needlepoint class taught by Sew Steamboat’s Cho Tin Tun Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Kirkpatrick will teach participants how to create and lay out their own design on a 5-by-7 or 10-by-10 canvas. She will also be teaching the all important continental stitch.

The continental stitch is one of most-used and best-known of three basic needlepoint stitches, and it allows the class to be open to all levels, even children.

The cost to attend “Get Stitched: Design Your Own Needlepoint” is $45 with a $5 fee for materials, which will be provided. For a child, 12 and younger, to attend with a registered adult, the cost is $25.

Register for the class at steamboatcreates.org/western-heritage/classes. The class will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

