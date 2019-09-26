Indulge for less: Here are the 44 specials for Restaurant Week 2019

Harwigs will be offering specials during the 2018 Restaurant Week.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s that time of year again. While local woodland creatures grow a thicker coat and scurry about to find the forest’s tastiest seeds and berries before winter hits, humans dig their thicker coats out of their closets and hustle around Steamboat Springs restaurants in search of the most scrumptious deals around.

Restaurant Week features a smorgasbord of local deals and events, starting Friday, Sept. 27. Restaurants’ offerings include meal combinations of $20.19, as much as 50% off entrees, and other specials, ranging from breakfast to dessert, and from quick and casual to several courses long. Most of the 38 participating restaurants are located downtown, with several more located on the mountain, South Lincoln Avenue and west of town.

The annual Restaurant Week originated from Main Street Steamboat Springs’ goal of creating an autumn tradition that isn’t dependent on weather to would bring folks to town and help direct them into local businesses, which can feel empty after the busy summer season.

“The servers really appreciate these events, which drum up business and keep the place rolling during a slower time of year,” said 8th Street Steakhouse owner Tim Pahula.

Rex’s Family of Restaurants senior manager JJ Johnson experienced autumns in the Steamboat restaurant industry both pre-Restaurant Week and with Restaurant Week.

“It really does drive a lot of business on what would’ve been a slow week, for sure. (Restaurant workers) are making money when they typically wouldn’t be,” he said. “And it’s fun to showcase the culinary scene in Steamboat. It gives our employees a chance to strut their stuff.”

Many who will be indulging in Restaurant Week’s feasts won’t need to migrate far to do so.

If you go What: Restaurant Week

When: Sept. 27 to Oct. 6

Where: Various restaurants across Steamboat Springs

More information: mainstreetsteamboat.com/blog/2019-steamboat-springs-restaurant-week

“(Restaurant Week) isn’t just for driving tourism — it’s something the locals can definitely take advantage of, as well,” Johnson added. “It’s locals’ appreciation.”

“It’s a special time of year. It’s fun to see faces from around town, and it’s nice to take care of the locals,” Pahula said.

“We can try a bunch of places we normally might not eat at,” said Main Street Steamboat Executive Director Lisa Popovich. “It’s a time to be adventurous — there’s lots to choose from.”

This year, Restaurant Week has also incorporated the Downtown Chili Challenge, set for Sept. 28. In the challenge, local restaurants and caterers compete for votes for the best red and green chili, salsa and cornbread, determined both by civilian tasters and a blind panel of professional chef judges. Beyond chili, the event also offers drinks, live music and games.

The last course of Restaurant Week is the Steamboat Food and Wine Festival, set for Oct. 3 to Oct. 6. The festival celebrates the local culinary landscape and features collaborations between local and visiting chefs, with sides of food- and wine-inspired events.

Steamboat Food and Wine Festival events include:

Screening of “Bottle Shock,” a film about a 1976 wine competition in Paris

Culinary demonstration by Eric and Jill Skokan, of the Boulder-based, farm-to-table Black Cat Bistro

Wine seminar with Sally Mohr

Cocktail seminar about bourbons, ryes and whiskeys

Three four-course wine dinners

Seminars, with topics ranging from women’s empowerment in the wine industry to butchery techniques to wine and cheese pairing experimentation

Demonstrations, featuring hand-forging custom knives

Wine and painting class

Grand tasting event, featuring more than 50 wineries and small plates from more than 20 Colorado chefs

Sunday “Bacon and Bubbles” family-style brunch right in the middle of Yampa Avenue

Restaurant Week 2019 specials 8th Street Steakhouse

$20.19 Special

Entree choice (one of following:)

-8-ounce NY strip

-Lemon chicken

-Teriyaki chicken

-Wild sockeye salmon

-Shrimp skewers

Includes unlimited salad bar & Texas toast

Side dish (one of following:)

-Baked potato

-Garlic mashed potatoes

-Steamed broccoli

-French fries

Dessert

8th Street Tater (1 tater for up to 4 people)

Signature dessert of cookies and cream ice cream, wrapped in cocoa powder and covered in whip cream, chocolate syrup and roasted almonds Aurum Food & Wine

50% off all entrees Back Door Grill

Inquire at business for specials Bésame

Unique culinary experience with a three-course meal for $35 per person/$55 with wine pairings.

Starting with goat empanadas; harissa aioli, bocharone gremolata, cilantro, queso fresco.

Next course is lemongrass skirt steak; mint chimichurri, orange rice with kaffir lime, crispy shallot charcoal vinaigrette, charred gailan.

Top off the meal with smoked white chocolate mousse; candied ginger snap, mango, guajillo powder, mint gel. Big House Burgers

Tickle Me Pickle Burger topped with melted cheddar, fried pickles and barbecue ranch served with fries and a mini shake for $15. The Cabin

Inquire at business for specials Cafe Diva

Cafe Diva is offering a three-course meal with wine pairings for $59 per person. Carl’s Tavern

$20.19 Special:

1st Course: Pork green chili (cup) or side salad

2nd Course: Any burger or sandwich or kale or wedge salad

3rd Course: Mini carrot cake or mini chocolate cake Creekside Cafe & Grill

Peach crisp mimosa, Smell that Cinnamon Roll French toast using Hayden fresh eggs and served with local sausage for $14.99. Dude & Dan’s Bar and Grill

Dinner for two for $50

Starter to share or two small salads; choice of two entrees; two drinks from the bar. E3 Chophouse

14-ounce NY Strip, lobster tail, asparagus and a house wine for $45. Harwigs L’Apogee

Inquire at business for specials Haymaker Patio Grill

Sept. 27: All you can eat fish fry for $13.99

Sept. 28: 8-ounce prime rib for $16.95 or 12-ounce prime rib for $20.95

15% off all entrees for lunch, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily How Ya Doin’ Pizza & Eats

Medium one topping pizza for $10 Johnny B Good’s Diner

Inquire at business for specials Laundry Kitchen & Cocktails

Five courses for $80 (serves two people)

1st course: Meat and cheese

2nd course: Crustini; bourbon peaches, burrata, pepitas, lavender honey

3rd course: Pow pow; crispy rice flour shrimp, spicy aioli, sesame powder, pickled ginger

4th course: Bibb salad; sweety drop peppers, sunflower seeds, strawberry, citrus-tarragon vinaigrette

5th course: Colorado cut; marinated flank, smoked cheddar mash, charred tomato, salsa verde Mahogany Ridge Brewery & Grill

Three course meal for $35

Appetizer choices: Seared diver scallops; beet paint, black yuzu, micro wasabi or wild mushroom canneloni; ricotta, spinach, fennel black garlic cream or Peruvian Antichuchos; grilled tenderloin skewers, elote, chimichurri or chicken confit empanada; elote, Oaxaca cheese, pasilla cream

Entree choices: Porcini mushroom, butternut squash and baby kale rye bread pudding; chive cream, scallion ash, shaved parmesan or tamarind and lemongrass braised shortrib; jasmine rice, Fresno pepper, snap peas, micro wasabi or pan roasted Hudson Valley duck breast; whipped Yukon potatoes, cherry bourbon gastrique, kale agrodulce, thyme powder or Alaskan halibut bouillabaisse; PEI mussels, saffron tomato sauce, fennel mire poix, baguette, cucumber

Dessert: Chef’s nightly selection Mai Thai

Lunch special plus add an egg roll for $9.95

Pad Thai; See ew; Drunken noodle; Thai classic noodle soup; Thai spicy noodle soup; Red curry; Yellow curry; Panang curry; Thai fried rice. Choice of chicken or tofu served with jasmine rice. Mambo Italiano

Three-course meal for $40

Salsiccia piccante con finocchio (Laura The Butcher, Steamboat Springs); parmigiano polenta, raddicchio sauerkraut, paprika aioli, pork jus

Capesante scottate; seared sea scallops in squid ink linguini, manilla clams, nduja, lemon, trout roe, dill

Chocolate hazelnut panna cotta; chocolate hazelnut biscotti, kumquat marmalade, candied hazelnuts, whipped cream

No substitutions or split plates. Menu is subject to change. Marcia and Joe’s Kitchen

Opening early, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Any breakfast item is $1 off and a free coffee: Breakfast burritos, veggie bagel, jamrock bagel, filla croissant sandwiches and breakfast tacos.

Lunch: Get $2 off any burrito

Dinner: Homemade Sorrel drink with either a medium or large platter Mazzola’a Italian Diner

Three-course meal for $35. Starting with Mazzola’s salad, moving into chicken florentine lasagna; white lasagne with chicken, tomato and spinach, topping it off with gelato. McKnight’s Irish Pub

Inquire at business for specials Moe’s Original BBQ

Pulled pork sandwich meal and two sides for $8

Happy Hour from 2 to 6 p.m. daily

Two pulled pork sliders for $5

Draft beer (Coors and Budweiser) for $2.50 Mountain Tap Brewery

Three-course bundle for $30

1st course: Crispy potato pancake with herbed sour cream and apple cabbage slaw for $6. Suggested beer pairing of Chasing Sunset or Passionate Pedal for $5.50 to $6.

2nd course: Veal schnitzel with housemade sauerkraut and spaetzle for $23. Suggested beer pairing of Locals’ Lager or Current IPA for $6.

3rd course: Apple crisp with housemade streusel topping, served with vanilla ice cream and wort syrup for $9. Suggested beer pairing of Mountain Macaroon or Paddlers’ Porter for $6. Old Town Pub

Old Town pub is offering a McDowell Burger featuring a 6-ounce patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and Thousand Island dressing with a side of fries for $10. O’Neil’s

Fish and chips entree with a side salad and draft beer for $23. Ore House at the Pine Grove

8-ounce prime rib dinner with salad bar and choice of three sides for $24.95

Or, dinner for two for $69.95: two 8-ounce prime rib dinners with salad bar and 2 choices of side, a bottle of wine from the restaurant’s weekly list and desert to share. Otto Pint

Otto Pint is offering a three-course meal for $20. Choose a salad, specialty pizza (gluten-free costs extra) and dessert. Rex’s American Bar & Grill

Choice of Rexola’s salad or a cup of tomato bisque. Main course: Strip fried rice; NY prime steak, forbidden rice, snappy veggies and toasted sesame shoyu. Finish with a Mississippi mud pie for $35. The Rusted Porch

Inquire at business for specials 609 Yampa

Slider Trio; Hot Damn-Angus beef slider topped with jalapeno jam, pepperjack cheese and spicy aioli. Mushroom Swiss-Angus beef slider topped with Swiss cheese, shiitake, cremini and porcini mushrooms. Black ‘n Bleu-Angus beef slider topped with bleu cheese crumbles, candied bacon and garlic aioli. Hot Italian beef sandwich; a heaping portion of Chicago-style shaved Italian beef topped with Chef Puch’s house made Giardiniera (add mozzarella option). Beer can chicken; half a Redbird Chicken roasted in a beer bath served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables Salt and Lime

Mini veggie queso; melted Chihuahua cheese, blistered tomatoes, beans and corn Fresno chilis. Shrimp chip; corn chips, smashed avocados, butter poached shrimp, haystack chilis and queso fresco. Two tacos; diner’s choice. Choc-Churros; original with Mexican chocolate or nutty with pistachio glaze for $25. Sambi Canton

Inquire at business for specials Seedz Breakfast & Lunch Cafe

20% off daily special The Shack Cafe

Inquire at business for specials Skull Creek Greek

Make it a combo for $3.95

Buy one get one free baklava (limit one per order)

Free fountain drink with first online order (fountain drink must be added to order at time of purchase)

Double Skull Creek reward points during Restaurant Week. Steamboat Smokehouse

Red or green chili: Cup for $3.95 or bowl for $7.95. Sunpie’s Bistro

Red Beans and Rice cup $6.25/bowl $8.50; Chicken and sausage gumbo cup $6.25/ bowl $8.50. Table 79 Foodbar

50% off all entrees Taco Cabo

Inquire at business for specials Talay Thai

Curry with Pad Thai and a side of rice for $9.95. Curry choices are red, green, yellow, Panang or Massaman. Three Peaks Grill

Inquire at business for specials Tap House Sports Bar & Grill

Inquire at business for specials Timber & Torch

Three-course meal will include a choice of four dinner entrees, three salad options and any dessert

Entrée options: Summer pasta with option to add protein, fish dish or apple sage elk meatloaf

Salad options: Chop Chop or cutting wedge

Dessert options: Seasonal fruit crisp, classic cheesecake or brownie sundae

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.