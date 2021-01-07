Get inspired and educated at The Moovment yoga and wellness festival this weekend

The Moovment, previously named the Steamboat Movement Festival, takes places virtually and globally this weekend. (Courtesy Talaya Thomas)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Moovment, previously known as the Steamboat Movement Festival, is going global. As the event went virtual for 2021, the creators rebranded and amplified their mission to showcase more culturally diverse yogis and wellness experts.

“One of the things I’ve tried to do with the Steamboat Movement Festival from the beginning is to bring in faces and bodies that look like me and bring them up to Steamboat,” said Talaya Thomas, creative director and self-described “melanin-blessed woman.” “With COVID … it gave us an opportunity to grow it more globally.”

Moov is a word that means peace, acceptance and intimacy —words that are core values of the festival, which takes place virtually this weekend from Friday through Monday.

Registration for a single participant is $11. To take part, all that is needed is a quiet space with “good vibes”, a mat, a journal and something to write with. The creators even encourage people to play the programming in the background as they accomplish other tasks throughout the day.

As a means to make the event more accessible, people can sign up for free or request a scholarship. To counter that, those who are willing can sign up for $22 to buy one and give one enrollment.

The programming, curated by Thomas, runs all day, but participants can pop in and out as they please via the single viewing link.

“I’m super proud and grateful that it’s continuing, especially in light of what was going on last year,” said Kristen Rockford, co-founder and governing board president. “It seemed to be perhaps insurmountable that we were going to have to throw in the proverbial yoga towel and call it quits. Not only is it continuing, but it’s continuing in a manner that’s going to reach more people, and the content is so relevant, so crucial right now.”

If you go What: The Moovment wellness weekend When: Friday to Monday Where: Virtual Tickets: $11 individual at moovment.org/tickets

This year, more than ever, the festival is focusing on inclusivity and accessibility to everyone in the yoga and wellness community.

“That is at the root of what we’re doing,” Thomas said. “The difference is that the cast of characters that have come together as presenters are melanin-blessed, and it’s very culturally rich. It’s very open to all walks of life.”

The classes all center around the idea of uplifting humanity and learning about our “humanness,” according to Thomas. Friday’s panel is titled “The Homeostasis of Humanity,” and Saturday’s is called “Intersection of Identity.”

The Moovment, perviously named the Steamboat Movement Festival, takes places virtually and globally this weekend. (Courtesy Talaya Thomas)



Each day of the festival starts similarly, opening with an astrology reading, a morning chant, meditation and writing. The panel is in the afternoon and sandwiched by different movement or yoga classes. No class is labeled a specific type of yoga, just another way the creators are trying to make everyone feel comfortable and included.

The evening begins with a history lesson and ends with gratitude journaling.

“It’s another way we work in equal representation and working towards social justice,” Thomas said. “All of our stories are based in African history and African culture, really promoting the wisdom of our melanin-blessed communities around the world.”

The Moovment, perviously named the Steamboat Movement Festival, takes places virtually and globally this weekend. (Courtesy Talaya Thomas)



With the Black Lives Matter movement and protests that erupted in 2020, Rockford and Thomas said this couldn’t be more relevant or important.

“What Talaya has curated in this event is that educational component that’s missing for people to truly be able to stop and look and listen and come to a realization that is from a different perspective, a different person’s life experience,” Rockford said. “The timing is impeccable for this to now go to a global platform. I feel that, in a way, this is what was supposed to happen.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.