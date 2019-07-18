Friday’s Brown Bag Series presentation to focus on ‘What Homesteaders Left Behind’

Sheep graze Saturday in fields near the Flat Tops Wilderness Area in South Routt County. The weather forecast for Steamboat Springs this week calls for warm high temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — South Routt is famous for the beauty it holds with Stagecoach State Park and the Flat Tops Wilderness Area as well as the small, western towns you pass through on your way to recreate outdoors.

But, what is the history of these towns? How did the come to arrive on our route down Colorado Highway 131?

The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s annual Brown Bag Storytelling Series aims to teach audience members just that on Friday, July 19, with the presentation, “What the Homesteaders Left Behind: Archeological Evidence & Stories of South Routt County.” Leading the discussion is area historian Paul Bonnifield.

“Paul is a noted local South Routt historian with a unique ranching and old-timer perspective and knowledge on a number of local topics,” said museum curator Katie Adams. “He is one of the country’s most knowledgable and valued resources.”

Bonnifield’s wife, Ellen, has taken photos of South Routt, and Bonnifield will be sharing those and speaking about how those photos relate to the area’s history.

The discussion begins at noon Friday, July 19, at the Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St. But don’t fret it you’re unable to make this particular talk. The series continues at noon every Friday through Sept. 6 featuring a new topic about the history of Routt County. Learn more about the free event at treadofpioneers.org.

