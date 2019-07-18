‘Frida’ movie night drives excitement for upcoming Opera Steamboat production

Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Frida Kahlo’s famous unibrow is recognized internationally, but how many truly know the story behind the famous Mexican artist?

On Tuesday, July 23, Bud Werner Memorial Library will open the doors to its Library Hall and allow community members to watch a film that answers that very question.

In partnership with Steamboat Opera, the library will show “Frida,” an Oscar-winning movie starring Salma Hayek as the famed artist. The movie takes place in Mexico City and walks audiences through Kahlo’s lifelong relationship with her mentor Diego Rivera and her illicit affairs with Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky and various women.

The choice in film stems from Steamboat Opera’s upcoming production of “Frida,” based on the same book as the biopic, “Frida: A Biography of Frida Kahlo.”

“We had been talking to the people at the library about this, and they thought it would be a great idea to show the movie for free beforehand to help get people interested in the upcoming production,” Opera Steamboat Executive Director Melodie Queery said.

Besides drumming up excitement for the show, which will take place Aug. 9 and 16 at the Chief Theater, every attendee will also be entered in a drawing to win free tickets to the performance.

“But if they don’t win, we hope people will be excited to go out and buy tickets for this special performance,” Jennie Lay, adults program coordinator for the library, said.

In addition to “Frida,” Opera Steamboat will also be performing “Hansel and Gretel” Aug. 10 and 13 at the Steamboat Christian Center and “Rusalka” Aug. 17 at Strings Music Pavilion. The lobby of each venue will also feature local artwork, according to Queery.

Doors for the free “Frida” movie night open at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave. The movie and opera performances are adult only. Tickets for each of Opera Steamboat’s shows can be purchased at operasteamboat.org.

