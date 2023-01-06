Free screening of Sundance-winning film about Zimbabwe elections coming Tuesday
The Bud Werner Library is offering a free screening of “President,” winner of the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Verité Filmmaking at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and a short list Feature Documentary for the Oscars.
The screening will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Library Hall.
According to the library, the film focuses on Zimbabwe, where president Robert Mugabe was ousted from power in the military coup of November 2017. When Mugabe was removed, Zimbabwean military leaders promised they would not seize control for themselves, but rather ensure democracy in a national general election. In the context of an economic crisis, food shortages and political violence, the stakes could not be higher.
“President” serves as a reminder that democracy won’t happen if people don’t fight to create it. This event is a collaboration with POV, the award-winning nonfiction film series on PBS.
