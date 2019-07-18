Florida-based Southern rock jam band Bonnie Blue plays across Yampa Valley

Florida-based Southern rock jam band Bonnie Blue will play three shows across the Yampa Valley this weekend.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Florida Southern rock jam band Bonnie Blue is back in Colorado, and this weekend, they’ll be making stops throughout the Yampa Valley.

On Friday, July 19, Bonnie Blue plays at Old Town Pub for the first time; on Saturday, July 20, they’ll return to Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse; and on Sunday, July 21, they’ll play at Sake2U’s Rockin’ on the River series. Steamboat’s Eric Delaney will be sitting in with the group during Friday and Sunday’s shows.

Bonnie Blue first played in Steamboat Springs in July 2017 to play at Sake2U during their Colorado summer tour and have been back every summer since, distinguishing the band as the Rockin’ on the River series’ most consistent act.

“We’re very, very excited to come back to Steamboat,” said guitarist and vocalist Willis Gore. “We’ve always had a receptive crowd, and we’ve gained close friendships from it. ‘Stoked’ is an understatement.”

Bonnie Blue features Bradley Churchman on guitar and vocals, Willis Gore on guitar and vocals, Adam Kenneway on bass, John Wilson on keyboard and vocals and Jeremy Mayr on drums; Shaun Taunton, of the Melody Trucks Band, will be playing drums with Bonnie Blue this weekend.

“This is a can’t-miss show,” said Sake2U owner Kier Delaney. “These guys rock the house.”

“One of the things that’s so great about Bonnie Blue is that they really honor, in their music, the great bands, like the Allman Brothers, The Band, Widespread Panic and the bands that came before them,” said Magnolia Roads’ Emily Hansen, who books Bonnie Blue’s local shows. “But they’re fresh, and they’re always exploring. The quality of the musicianship is just off the charts. I’ve never met anyone who hasn’t fallen in love with seeing them one time, and you can’t help but dance.”

“As a Southern band, the farther we go away from home, the more we want to give it all we’ve got,” Gore said. “We always give it all we got but more so. We want to do what we do in the truest sense that we can.”

According to the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, the Bonnie Blue flag’s first recorded use was by the Republic of West Florida in 1810. The flag design — a blue background with a white five-pointed star in the center — would also later be linked with the Confederacy by its use by Mississippi in 1861, and by the song “The Bonnie Blue Flag,” written by Harry McCarthy, which became one of the most popular songs of Confederate troops.

“It’s a Florida pride thing,” Gore said. “It has ties to the Confederate flag, but they’ve never meant the same thing.”

If you go What: Bonnie Blue

When: 10 p.m. Friday, July 19

Where: Old Town Pub and Restaurant, 600 Lincoln Ave. When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20

Where: Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse, 60880 Routt County Road 129, Clark When: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Where: Sake2U, 609 Yampa St.

After their Yampa Valley weekend, Bonnie Blue will round out their Colorado summer tour in Denver, Buena Vista and Winter Park before returning to Florida to play Widespread Panic after-parties. The group will also work on releasing their second album, “Tighten Up Your Bootstraps.”

