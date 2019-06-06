First Friday Artwalk listings for June 7
Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7. See participating locations and learn about the artists by visiting the sites below.
Steamboat Creates at the Depot Art Center
Depot Art Center | 1001 13th St. | 970-879-9008
Yampa River Art & Science Exhibition: a collaborative display by Friends of the Yampa and NESTStudio for the Arts. Art in Bloom: Riverwalk Collective featuring Anna Lee Lipman and Audrey Bortz. Artist talk 5 p.m. Live music, wine, hors d’oeuvres.
Young Bloods Collectives at the Ski Locker
941 Lincoln Avenue, No. 100a | 941-321-2809
MRKT: YBC members showcase that celebration of the handmade with a pop-up artisan market during First Friday Art Walk and month-long show at The Ski Locker.
Gallery 89
1009 Lincoln Ave. | 970-439-8196
Gallery 89 presents “Illuminations” featuring Pamela Fickes-Miller.
Off the Beaten Path
68 Ninth St. | 970-879-6830
Janet Hayes, a grandma from northwest Colorado, has been illustrating since the time she could pull on her tights. Experience Hayes’ imagination through her children’s books.
Jace Romick Gallery
837 Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-8377
The Jace Romick Gallery exhibits and sells western-contemporary fine art, photography, sculpture and offers various types of genres, formats and mixed media types.
Chief Theater
813 Lincoln Ave., | 970-871-4791
Glenna Olmsted paints brilliantly colored oils, acrylics and watercolors. View her impressionistic work primarily painted and shown in Steamboat, and during her global travels.
Steamboat Art Museum
807 Lincoln Ave. | 970-870-1755
“Looking West: An Exhibition Highlighting Works By American Women Artists” runs through Sept. 2. The exhibit features 150 paintings and sculptures by members of American Women Artists.
Urbane
703 Lincoln Ave. | 970-879-9169
The 11th annual Skate Deck Art Show is back. This installment features works done on blank skateboards by local artists.
Solar Flare Glasswork & Design
635 Lincoln Avenue, Ste. M | 970-875-3420
The studio offers live glassblowing demonstrations.
Tom Mangelsen — Images of Nature
730 Lincoln Ave | 970-871-1822
Legendary nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen celebrates 20 years in Steamboat.
Wild Horse Gallery
802 Lincoln Ave. | 970-819-2850
Wild Horse Gallery features the works of Nancy Boren, along with selected works of the “Women of the Wild Horse Gallery.” http://www.wildhorsegallery.com
Tread of Pioneers Museum
800 Oak St. | 970-879-2214
“This Place Matters: The Economic, Cultural and Environmental Power of Heritage and Place,” features the cherished buildings, special places, and community perspectives from the “This Place Matters” campaign. Food and beverages.
Pine Moon Fine Art
117 Ninth St. | 970-846-7879
Pine Moon artists celebrate the Summer Solstice with artwork in acrylic, bronze, graphite, glass, jewelry, oil, paper, photography, printmaking, textile and watercolor.
W Gallery
115 Ninth St., Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-1783
W Gallery features the intimate, realistic work of Joanna Webster, Joshua Allen and Gregory Block through the end of June.
Squire Studios
842 Lincoln Ave. (above Lyon’s Drug No. 9) | 970-846-1063
Scotland to Steamboat: A journey of landscapes by Scottish-born artist Suzi Mitchell features abstract depictions of seascapes, landscapes and flowers with a whimsical touch using mixed media and texture.
