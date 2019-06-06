First Friday Artwalk listings for June 7

Top: Jill Bergman’s Yampa is Wild piece. Center row, from left: Mason Cessna, Tidal Runoff print, Paulina Johnson and Andrea Grygo’s Connections, Mason Cessna’s Flowing woodcut reduction Ponderosa. Bottom row: Flow number 1 and Flow number 2, photographs by Charlie Smith.

by Lizzie LaRock

Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7. See participating locations and learn about the artists by visiting the sites below.

Steamboat Creates at the Depot Art Center

Depot Art Center | 1001 13th St. | 970-879-9008

Yampa River Art & Science Exhibition: a collaborative display by Friends of the Yampa and NESTStudio for the Arts. Art in Bloom: Riverwalk Collective featuring Anna Lee Lipman and Audrey Bortz. Artist talk 5 p.m. Live music, wine, hors d’oeuvres.

Young Bloods Collectives at the Ski Locker

941 Lincoln Avenue, No. 100a | 941-321-2809

MRKT: YBC members showcase that celebration of the handmade with a pop-up artisan market during First Friday Art Walk and month-long show at The Ski Locker.

Gallery 89

1009 Lincoln Ave. | 970-439-8196

Gallery 89 presents “Illuminations” featuring Pamela Fickes-Miller.

Off the Beaten Path

68 Ninth St. | 970-879-6830

Janet Hayes, a grandma from northwest Colorado, has been illustrating since the time she could pull on her tights. Experience Hayes’ imagination through her children’s books.

Jace Romick Gallery

837 Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-8377

The Jace Romick Gallery exhibits and sells western-contemporary fine art, photography, sculpture and offers various types of genres, formats and mixed media types.

Chief Theater

813 Lincoln Ave., | 970-871-4791

Glenna Olmsted paints brilliantly colored oils, acrylics and watercolors. View her impressionistic work primarily painted and shown in Steamboat, and during her global travels.

Steamboat Art Museum

807 Lincoln Ave. | 970-870-1755

“Looking West: An Exhibition Highlighting Works By American Women Artists” runs through Sept. 2. The exhibit features 150 paintings and sculptures by members of American Women Artists.

Urbane

703 Lincoln Ave. | 970-879-9169

The 11th annual Skate Deck Art Show is back. This installment features works done on blank skateboards by local artists.

Solar Flare Glasswork & Design

635 Lincoln Avenue, Ste. M | 970-875-3420

The studio offers live glassblowing demonstrations.

Tom Mangelsen — Images of Nature

730 Lincoln Ave | 970-871-1822

Legendary nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen celebrates 20 years in Steamboat.

Wild Horse Gallery

802 Lincoln Ave. | 970-819-2850

Wild Horse Gallery features the works of Nancy Boren, along with selected works of the “Women of the Wild Horse Gallery.” http://www.wildhorsegallery.com



Tread of Pioneers Museum

800 Oak St. | 970-879-2214

“This Place Matters: The Economic, Cultural and Environmental Power of Heritage and Place,” features the cherished buildings, special places, and community perspectives from the “This Place Matters” campaign. Food and beverages.

Pine Moon Fine Art

117 Ninth St. | 970-846-7879

Pine Moon artists celebrate the Summer Solstice with artwork in acrylic, bronze, graphite, glass, jewelry, oil, paper, photography, printmaking, textile and watercolor.

W Gallery

115 Ninth St., Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-1783

W Gallery features the intimate, realistic work of Joanna Webster, Joshua Allen and Gregory Block through the end of June.

Squire Studios

842 Lincoln Ave. (above Lyon’s Drug No. 9) | 970-846-1063

Scotland to Steamboat: A journey of landscapes by Scottish-born artist Suzi Mitchell features abstract depictions of seascapes, landscapes and flowers with a whimsical touch using mixed media and texture.