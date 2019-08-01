First Friday Artwalk Listings for Aug. 2, 2019

Steamboat Creates

1001 13th St. | 970-879-9008

Featured artist John Lanterman exhibits black and white photography depicting authentic Routt County. Riverwalk Collective displays interpretations of the “Sacred and Profane.” The “In Our Shoes” featured exhibit in the Baggage Room underscores the importance of facing the sexual abuse challenges in the community.

Imagine Art Studios

1125 Lincoln Ave. | 484-889-6753

Imagine, an enclave for creatives who contribute their unique perspectives to the arts community, welcomes visitors to their studios located on the second floor. Enter through the east purple door.

Windfall Fine Art

1015 Lincoln Ave. | 970-761-8000

Steamboat’s newest gallery, Windfall Fine Art Gallery, represents local and regional artists in an interesting cross section of styles and mediums, including oil and acrylic paintings, mixed media, kiln formed glass, photography, jewelry, printmaking, ceramics and giclee prints.

Young Bloods Collective at the Ski Locker

941 Lincoln Ave., No. 100a | 941-321-2809

The striking solo show of Young Bloods Collective’s Member of the Year, Jules Bnxx, tackles themes of expectations, rules and laws in contrast to actual applications in painted and illustrated artwork.

Gallery 89

1009 Lincoln Ave. | 970-439-8196

The August show at Gallery 89 features international artists as well as Boat’s Best artists.

Off the Beaten Path

68 Ninth St. | 970-879-6830

Author Eirliana “Lin” Abdul Rahman will be at the bookstore to discuss her book, “Survivors: Breaking the Silence on Child Sexual Abuse.” She will discuss the importance of this issue and how to help survivors move forward with courage and confidence.

Jace Romick Gallery

837 Lincoln Ave. | 970-846-8377

The Jace Romick Gallery and R-Diamond Gallery are two galleries that pair Steamboat’s rich ranching heritage with a contemporary western aesthetic.

Chief Theater

813 Lincoln Ave. | 970-871-4791

Glenna Olmsted explores Colorado beauty in whimsical, impressionistic, plein-air pieces using oil, watercolor and acrylic.

Steamboat Art Museum

807 Lincoln Ave. | 970-870-1755

“Looking West: An Exhibition Highlighting Works By AMERICAN WOMEN ARTISTS” is on display through Sept. 2, featuring 150 painting and sculptures by the country’s top women artists. Watercolorist Gael Fetcher is featured at the Museum Store.

URBANE

703 Lincoln Ave. | 970-879-9169

Locals Alex Cruson and Bailey Harper showcase their skull art.

Solar Flare Glasswork and Design

635 Lincoln Ave., Ste. M | 970-875-3420

The studio will offer live glassblowing demonstrations.

Wild Horse Gallery

802 Lincoln Ave. | 970-819-2850

Wild Horse Gallery features tonalist oil paintings by Nancy Bush.

Pine Moon Fine Art

117 Ninth St. | 970-846-7879

Printmaker Maggie Smith’s show, “We the People,” with artwork focused on immigration brings attention to the fact that in the United States, “we are all immigrants.”

W Gallery

115 Ninth St. | 970-846-1783

W Gallery features the artwork by Susan Schiesser. During an ongoing series of octopus paintings, the artist read that some have 144 different camouflage combinations. This study led to patterned animal illustrations and inspiration for her new work.

Squire Studios

842 Lincoln Ave., above Lyon’s Drug | 970-846-1063

“The Colors of Summer” exhibit is a celebration of nature’s splendor by Scottish-born artist Suzi Mitchell. The show features abstract depictions of seascapes, landscapes and flowers with a whimsical touch using mixed media and texture.