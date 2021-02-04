First Friday Art Walk returns with new gallery, exhibits (with interactive map)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Creates and the Depot Art Center are taking up-and-coming artists to a whole new level.

This month, just in time for Friday’s First Friday Art Walk, one of the galleries at the depot will feature creations from the Young at Art Adventures campers. The work is from kids from kindergarten to fifth grade. They are channeling their creative juices into different mediums and experimenting with elements of design.

The exhibit in Bliss Hall features acrylic paintings and some marker drawings with varying themes. While the artists themselves will probably get the most pleasure out of seeing their work on the wall, Barb King, visual arts coordinator at Steamboat Creates, thinks anyone can find joy in viewing the paintings.

“These kids, they’re curious, they’re thoughtful, they’re brave and they show it. They don’t have any limits,” King said. “It’s just fun. To see kids work, it just enlightens everybody.”

Jan Rastall is the art teacher for the Young at Art Adventures camp and prompts the children to focus more on the creative process, rather than the end result.

“They will capture the joy of creating. That’s what I focus on, just how fun it is to make marks on paper and marks with a paintbrush, color,” Rastall said. “Hopefully they get that sense of joy in looking at the works.”

Originally, Steamboat Creates intended to have an exhibit with the work of Susan Schiesser, but the live auction portion of the exhibit wasn’t possible with the current COVID-19 protocols, so the show was pushed back.

Steamboat Creates decided to fill the opening with the work of perhaps the youngest up-and-coming artists in the valley.

In the main gallery at the Depot Art Center is “Visions in Wood,” an exhibit by Riverwalk Collective artist David Winters. He creates vases and bowls and cutting boards.

“He works with a lot of exotic woods and does things with wood that you can’t even imagine can be done,” King said. “It’s pretty remarkable. It’s beautiful stuff.”

Winters is the first Riverwalk Collective artist to be featured in a solo exhibit. The entire collective usually shares the space to showcase recent work. This year, King wants to give each artist their own time in the gallery.

“Just give them a chance to put forth their newest work so they’re not having to share the gallery with everybody,” she said.

New to First Friday Art Walk is Standard Gallery and Wine Bar, which opened in December on Lincoln Avenue. Owner Dustin Posiak-Trider works with 15 artists, as well as three sculptors and himself. Every artist has a unique style, but collectively the space has a western-contemporary aesthetic.

“I definitely believe in the art community here. I think it’s wonderful how supportive and cohesive all the galleries are towards each other,” said Posiak-Trider. “When I opened the space it just reinforced that. … it made me realize we’re not competing against one another. As a community, we’re competing against Jackson Hole, Aspen, Park City. It’s really nice. I just wanted to ensure I’m aligning with those views.”

In his first month as part of the art walk, Posiak-Trider is bringing live music into the gallery for people to enjoy. Patrick Ayres will play guitar while Crystal Brindle will sing from 5 to 7 p.m.

