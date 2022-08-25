Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend

Last Look Reception – Oil Painters of America.

5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26

Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Art Museum will hold a public reception for the final opportunity to enjoy over 200 of the finest paintings from this summer’s Oil Painters of America’s 31st National Exhibition of Traditional Oils.Selected from over 2,000 entries, the exhibit also features more than 30 works from OPA’s master painter’s division. All paintings are for sale.

Joan Osborn.

Joan Osborne at Strings Pavilion

7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26

Strings Music Pavilion, 950 Strings Road, Steamboat Springs

Since she broke through 25 years ago with the multi-platinum album “Relish” and its touchstone mega-smash hit “One of Us,” the seven-time Grammy nominee has never played it safe. Joan Osborne has followed her restless musical heart, exploring a diverse range of genres: pop rock, soul, R&B, blues, roots rock, gospel, funk, and country — all of which can be heard on her tenth studio album, “Trouble and Strife.”

Steamboat Comedy’s Summer Stand-up Series with Brent Gil.

Steamboat Comedy’s Summer Stand-up Series w/ Brent Gil

7:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, Saturday, Aug. 27

Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

The brains of Boulder Comedy, Brent Gil returns. While regularly touring the U.S. and Canada since 2006, Gil has been opening on the road for David Spade and over his many years at Comedy Works has featured for such high-profile comedians as Dave Chappelle, Ron White, Sebastian Maniscalco, Taylor Tomlinson, Chris Redd, Nate Bargatze, Bob Saget, Whitney Cummings and so many more.

Residents hit the dance floor at a prior Moonhill Schoolhouse dance.

Moonhill Schoolhouse Dance

7:30-11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27

Moonhill Schoolhouse, 50710 C.R. 129, Steamboat Springs

Join us for music and dance at the Moonhill Schoolhouse – bring your favorite beverage, your dancing shoes and a donation for the coffee can. Swing, Two Step, line dance and group dances, we teach if you want instruction. Families welcome.

Walkers gather at a past Walk to End Alzheimer’s community fundraiser in Steamboat Springs. This year’s walk is set for Sunday, Aug. 28, at Yampa River Botanic Park.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Yampa Valley

10 a.m. – noon, Sunday, Aug. 28

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane, Steamboat Springs

This is a fun community event that raises awareness and funds to help end Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. We will have warm up yoga, food, music, vendor tents, and of course, a beautiful walk around the botanic park. Come join us and support this worthwhile cause.