Explore More: Spooktacular events coming this Halloween weekend to Routt County

Explore a mix of events celebrating Halloween happening this weekend in Routt County.





Horse Halloween Dress Up

4 to 6 p.m. Friday

Routt County Horse Rescue, 37740 Routt County Road 179

Students will be dressing up the rescue horses and parading them around the arena at Routt County Horse Rescue. The event is open to the community to watch and meet the rescue’s horses — and costumes are encouraged for them, too.





Screamboat Chamber of Horror

6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs auditorium, 1275 Crawford Ave.

The annual Screamboat Chamber of Horror is returning this year, and, according to its organizers, it’s bigger, better and scarier than ever. The haunted attraction has been a Halloween tradition in Steamboat for the past 22 years. After taking off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff and students who work to put together the event are ready to bring it back — with a scream.





Halloween Costume Dance Party

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday

Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Put on your best costume and head out to Old Town Pub to shake it on the dance floor, and participate in a costume contest as a fundraiser for Steamboat Dance Theatre.





Clean and Sober: Hopeful Halloween Hoedown

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday

West Lincoln Park, 1305 Lincoln Ave.

Clean and Sober Steamboat will host its annual Halloween Hoedown at West Lincoln Park. Designed to create community and support for people in recovery or those who are curious about living without drugs and alcohol, this event will provide fun for all, including pumpkin carving, barbecue and Halloween treats. This year’s event will see the addition of pumpkin bowling, and of course, costumes are highly encouraged.





Halloween Party at The Corner Slice

7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

The Corner Slice, 635 Lincoln Ave.

The Corner Slice’s Halloween-themed event will include live music by Chase the Wind, a costume contest, pizza and beer, along with all the good Halloween vibes.





Snow Bowl Steamboat Halloween Party

8 to 11 p.m. Saturday

Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza

Steamboat entertainment venue Snow Bowl will transform to match the festiveness of the Halloween season, in addition to hosting a costume contest that will feature multiple categories and prizes. DJ AyYung will provide the haunt’s soundtrack.





Steamboat Springs Downtown Halloween Stroll

5 p.m. Sunday

Lincoln Avenue between Sixth and 10th streets

Steamboat’s beloved Halloween Stroll will return to Lincoln Avenue this year, and after taking last year off due to the pandemic, it’s going to be more elaborate than ever. The downtown Steamboat tradition dates back to 1991. Lincoln Avenue will be closed between Sixth and 10th streets for people to trick-or-treat at different businesses, as well as enjoy various events along the stretch of downtown.