Explore More: Seminars, music and yoga happening around Routt County this weekend
SmartWool Sample Sale
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday
Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway
Grab some SmartWool merch while supporting Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. Tickets for the event are currently sold out, but walk-in shopping will be available from 5-6 p.m. Remember to bring nonperishable items to donate for LiftUp Routt County’s Food Bank and only use your reusable shopping bags. A majority of samples will be size medium.
‘Romeo & Juliet’
7:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St.
Join Piknik Theatre’s host of local and regional professional artists as they tell Shakespeare’s most tragic tale of young love gone wrong. Filled with comedy, sword fights and great declarations of love, “Romeo & Juliet” is considered one of the most popular and well-known plays of the famous playwright. Cost to attend is $40. Capacity is limited to 50 people, so tickets are required. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination status is also required.
Apple Pie Order
7:30-10 p.m. Friday
The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.
This female foursome is ready to play some fun Americana tunes. Featuring Kacey Underwood on upright bass, Hayley Berg on guitar, Kristin Esper on guitar and Carolyn Berns on fiddle, Apple Pie Order promises a fun night of music. Cost to attend is $5. Local signer/songwriter Rachel Melby will open for the group.
The Wordan Jilson Band
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
These three Jordans all hail from Steamboat Springs and are looking to have a get-off-your-feet good time. Playing everything from country to alternative, The Wordan Jilson band promises a sharp-shootin’, rowdy night of dancing and good tunes. Cost to attend is $10. The show is for those 21 and older.
ReTree
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
River Creek Park, Walton Creek Road and U.S. Highway 40
Back for its 12th year, the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s ReTree event is ready to plant some trees along the Yampa River. The goal this year is to plant 500 trees in order to help with some of the ongoing effects of climate change on the river. Sign up to volunteer at the free event at YVSC.org.
The Haven Octoberfest
4-7 p.m. Saturday
The Haven, 302 S. Shelton Lane, Hayden
The first Octoberfest for The Haven is set and ready to ring in the fall season. This family-friendly event is a way to celebrate all the great things that come with community and autumn weather. Cost to attend is $15, and all funds raised will go to The Haven. This is an outdoor event, so masks are not required, unless entering the facility.
Sunset Flow and Restore
6:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday
Yoga Center of Steamboat, 701 Yampa St.
With fall colors popping up all over, enjoy a fun way to wind down by participating in an easy yoga session while the sun sets behind Emerald Mountain. This simple flow and restore class is taught weekly by Kat Ciamaichelo and is free to attend.
EV Seminars: EV Models
6-7 p.m. Monday
Centennial Hall, 124 10th St.
The city of Steamboat Springs will be hosting multiple EV Seminars, but it’s all kicking off with a breakdown of different electric vehicle models. Participants will learn about all the options currently on the market and coming soon, as well as benefits to having them. This seminar will be in person and also hosted virtually on Zoom. The event is free.
2nd Annual Bulb and Peony Benefit
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane
Come out to the Trillium House patio to learn all about the best bulbs for the Yampa Valley. There will also be a special collection specifically for pollinators, such as bees and butterflies. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, only Botanic Park members will be allowed in, but the event opens back up to the public from 2-6 p.m. Monday and all day Tuesday. The event is free. For more information, visit YampaRiverBotanicPark.org.
Salsa lessons
7-8 p.m. Tuesday
Goodhart’s Dancin’, 1955 Bridge Lane, No. 1900
Dance away those midweek blues by learning how to salsa from local dance extraordinaire Scott Goodhart. Tuesday kicks off a new series of lessons, which are designed for those who have never danced before or just want to dust the cobwebs off their dancing shoes. No partners are required. Cost to attend is $15 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Explore More: Seminars, music and yoga happening around Routt County this weekend
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday