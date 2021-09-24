Explore More: Music and BBQ take center stage this weekend in Routt County

Storm Peak Brewing Co. and Community Agriculture Alliance are teaming up for a fundraising event Friday.

Bikes, Beers, Barns and Brats

2-7 p.m. Friday

Storm Peak Brewing Co., 1885 Elk River Road

Get out and enjoy the fall weather with a bike ride to Moon Hill Dairy, where you can grab a beer from Storm Peak Brewing Co. and a locally sourced brat. The event is a fundraiser for Community Agriculture Alliance. Cost to participate is $25. For more information or to register, reach out to program coordinator Meredith Rose at 970-879-4300 or caamarket@communityagalliance.org .

Buffalo Commons opened the Schmiggity's Presents Snow Bowl Music fest on June 25. This week the band will be performing at Old Town Pub alongside Morsel.

Buffalo Commons and Morsel

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday

Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Two bands, two powerhouse performances. Morsel will open for local band Buffalo Commons at 9:45 p.m., with the Routt County favorite taking the stage at 11:30 p.m. The show is for those 21 and older, and cost to attend is $10. Visit Eventbrite.com/e/buffalo-commons-and-morsel-tickets-169678730651?aff=ebdssbdestsearch to purchase tickets.

Bud Werner Memorial Library, Routt County Women United and the city of Steamboat Springs will be celebrating the grand opening of the Steamboat Storywalk, which is based off the book, “The Best Place in the World,” on Saturday.

Steamboat StoryWalk Grand Opening

10-11 a.m. Saturday

Stockbridge Transit Center, 1505 Lincoln Ave.

Bud Werner Memorial Library, Routt County Women United and the city of Steamboat Springs welcome community members out to the grand opening of the Steamboat StoryWalk grand opening. The StoryWalk is a fun, educational activity that places a children’s book along the Yampa River Core Trail behind the Stockbridge Transit Center. In addition to building a love of reading, the StoryWalk also encourages getting outdoors. The cost to attend is free.

Yampatika will be hosting its annual fall festival Saturday at Legacy Ranch.

Yampatika’s Fall Festival

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday

U.S. Forest Service Office, 925 Weiss Drive

Yampatika is ready to ring in autumn with its annual fall festival after having to take a hiatus last year. This year’s animal is elk, so be prepared for fun elk-themed activities mixed in with the usual favorites, such as the pumpkin patch, storytelling, crafts and presentations from local nonprofits. Smoky Bear is also scheduled to make a visit. The actual event takes place at Legacy Ranch, but since there is no parking at the ranch, Moving Mountains will be providing shuttles from the U.S. Forest Service Office out to the ranch. The event is presented by Alpine Bank and free to attend.

Bronte Fall will perform at the press on Saturday.

Bronte Fall

8 p.m. Saturday

The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.

Multi-instrumentalist Teri Bracken brings his new songwriting project to Steamboat Springs, with Bronte Fall. The music blends bright indie-pop with raw Americana sounds. It’s sure to be a night of great music. Cost to attend is $5.

The Kris Lager Band will perform Friday at Snow Bowl Steamboat.

Kris Lager Band

7-10 p.m. Friday

Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza

Nebraska-born group the Kris Lager Band brings its Midwest style to the Snow Bowl stage. The self-proclaimed roots revivalists have focused all their energy into learning all aspects of traditional American music and promise to provide a high energy, eclectic show. Cost to attend is $15.

Dirty Snowman Society will perform at Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar on Friday.

Dirty Snowman Society

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

This Copper Mountain-based rock band is swinging into Steamboat to provide a fun night of live music. This four-piece band is made up of Frank Costantini on vocals, drums and percussion; Jonnie Law on lead guitar; Patrick Linfante on bass; and Chris Todoroff on guitar and percussion. Cost to attend is $10. This is a 21 and older show.

Clean and Sober Steamboat will be hosting an event in celebration of National Recovery Month.

Clean and Sober: Recovery Rally BBQ

2-4 p.m. Saturday

Little Toots Park, 117 12th St.

Clean and Sober Steamboat invites everyone to come out and celebrate National Recovery Month at Little Toots Park. There will food, clean and sober fun and a lot of great conversation. For more information, reach out to Chris Ray at cray@ncchealthpartnership.org . The event is free and open to the community.

Join other volunteers for some social gardening at the Yampa River Botanic Park.

Social Gardening

9 a.m. to noon Monday

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

Get out and enjoy some fall gardening by volunteering at the Yampa River Botanic Park. Tools are provided, but volunteers are welcome to bring their own. Be sure to also pack a face covering. Shifts are limited to nine volunteers. Visit Signup.zone/yrbp-volunteers to sign up.

Bud Werner Memorial Library will be hosting the Manhattan Short Film Festival on Tuesday.

Manhattan Short Film Festival

6-8 p.m. Tuesday

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Live, in-person events are returning to Library Hall and what better way to get back into them than with the world’s first global film festival. The twist? Participants get to be the judge. For a full lineup of films, as well as more information about the festival, visit steamboatlibrary.org . Masks are required to attend any event in Library Hall. The event is free.