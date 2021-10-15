Explore More: Live music, open mic and more coming to Routt County this weekend
Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County, including live music, films and more.
Lifeline Quartet: Songs of the Underground Railroad
7 p.m. Friday
Strings Music Pavilion, 950 Strings Road
An a cappella program focused on the code songs that guided escaped slaves on the Underground Railroad. In addition to directing choirs, performing spirituals and helping to coordinate and lead singing groups for veterans, the quartet’s leader Michelle Mayne-Graves is a team supervisor and RN case manager for Housing Homeless Veterans at the Veteran’s Administration in Los Angeles.
Colorado Group Realty Coat Drive
9 a.m. Saturday
Natural Grocers, 335 Lincoln Ave.
Colorado Group Realty will be collecting lightly worn coats for LiftUp of Routt County during the annual coat drive. Look for the CGR van in the Natural Grocers parking lot. Drop-off bins will also be located at Allen’s Clothing, Colorado Group Realty, Natural Grocers and The North Face. Cash and check donations are also accepted.
Steamboat Dance Theatre Costume Closet Cleanout
9 a.m. Saturday
D-Bar-K Storage, 35495 U.S. Highway 40
Steamboat Dance Theatre is hosting a Costume Closet Cleanout just in time for Halloween. There will be items from past years’ shows available to the community through a suggested donation.
Lucid Vision and Homemade Spaceship with Vanaken
10 p.m. Sunday
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Spreading light through sound, Lucid Vision brings listeners to a melodic realm of electronic genre bends. Homemade Spaceship is the genre-mashing electronic bass music project.
Steamboat Comedy Open Mic Night
8:30 p.m. Tuesday
The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.
Open Mic Comedy is back at The Press, every Tuesday night. It’s free to watch or sign up and performers get a free drink.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Explore More: Live music, open mic and more coming to Routt County this weekend
Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County, including live music, films and more.