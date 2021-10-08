Explore More: Live music, documentary films and more coming to Routt County this weekend

Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County, including live music, films and more.





Steamboat Writers Group

Noon Friday

Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Local story crafters are invited to join a meeting of Steamboat Springs’ Writers Group for constructive critiques of their work, including any and all genres and levels of writing.





The Art of Collaborations

Noon Friday

Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Learn how cross-disciplinary collaborations can take work to the next level. Register to receive the workshop recording to watch at your convenience.





Rick St. Pierre Trio

6 p.m. Friday

Three Peak Grill, 2165 Pine Grove Road

Rick St. Pierre on piano, Willie Samuelson on bass and Ron Wheeler on drums perform every Friday. Listen to live jazz while dining.





Cal Cramer Acoustic Solo

7:30 p.m. Friday

The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.

Cal Cramer performs his unique arrangements of classic rock, blues-based rock and singer/songwriter favorites with an energy and honesty that connects with a broad audience.





Veterinary Care Clinic

10 a.m. Saturday

Cook Subaru, 1955 Curve Court

The Routt County Humane Society will be hosting a free Veterinary Care Clinic to provide vaccinations, microchipping, heartworm testing and more free for the first 100 community pets.





‘Document Ed’

7:30 p.m. Saturday; dinner at 7:30 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m. with discussion and Q & A to follow

Steamboat Christian Center, 821 Dougherty Road

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the community is invited to dinner and a show to view the documentary “Document Ed,” a short film by Alan Dominguez.

The film tells the story of immigrants living in sanctuary in churches and synagogues in Colorado to avoid deportation as their cases progress through the legal system. Dominguez created the film in partnership with high school film students in Denver, many of whom are undocumented immigrants themselves.





The Runaway Grooms

10 p.m. Saturday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Born from the rich culture of the Colorado mountains, The Runaway Grooms are advancing the musical sounds of the High Country into a diverse blend of Americana tones derived from Southern Rock.

Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs. (Photo by Mackenzie Hicks)



Crafty Tales

10:30 a.m. Monday

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Children ages 2 to 5 are welcome to listen to stories and make a simple craft.





Library Foreign Film Series: ‘Yalda’

6 p.m. Tuesday

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s live, foreign film reemerges with a Sundance Grand Jury Award winning drama from Iran by director Massoud Bakhshi. Screens in Farsi with English subtitles. Masks are required to attend this live event. Run time is 89 minutes.





Civil Air Patrol Open House

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Steamboat Springs Airport, 3499 Airport Circle

Those interested in learning about aerospace, participating in emergency service missions or helping with community events are invited to attend an open house for the Civil Air Patrol. Joining the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is geared towards developing solid leadership skills in youth and opportunities to earn scholarships.