Explore More: Events this weekend in Routt County
Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Operation Gratitude: Halloween Candy Collection
11 a.m. Friday
Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat Springs, 325 Eighth St.
The public is invited to bring any extra Halloween candy for inclusion in care packages that will be sent to the nation’s veterans and first responders.
Fire Mitigation and Fuels Reduction Tour
1 p.m. Friday
Sanctuary Trailhead, 810 Steamboat Blvd.
Join the Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council on a tour of the fuels reduction effort completed this summer in the Sanctuary Neighborhood. Mastication and thinning efforts were utilized to reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfire, as well as meet additional landowner goals.
Apple Pie Slice
8 p.m. Friday
The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.
Join Apple Pie Slice for a night of Americana music.
Krushendo with ELCTRX and Indubitably
10 p.m. Saturday
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Expertly weaving sensual synths and soaring vocals, some have come to associate Krushendo, a.k.a Karlyle Walker, with such acts as Illenium or Jai Wolf. It’s that chest vibrating, heart palpitating bass that’s typically heard on an Excision or Subtronics track and became synonymous with Denver’s music scene.
Hayden Holiday Craft Fair
9 a.m. Sunday
Hayden Center, 495 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
A local artisan market takes over the Hayden Center.
