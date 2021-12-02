Explore More: Events this weekend in Routt County
Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Tot Shabbat
5 p.m. Friday
Heart of Steamboat Labyrinth Room, 736 Oak St.
An event filled with songs and stories to welcome Shabbat and celebrate Hanukkah, a Jewish festival that reaffirms the ideals of Judaism and commemorates in particular the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem by the lighting of candles on each day of the festival.
Light the Hanukkah Menorah
5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday
Heart of Steamboat, 736 Oak St.
Join in lighting the Hanukkah menorah in front of Heart of Steamboat with songs, jelly donuts and hot drinks. The event is open to all members of the local community.
Cal Cramer
7:30 p.m. Friday
The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.
Cal Cramer performs his unique arrangements of classic rock, blues-based rock and singer-songwriter favorites with an energy and honesty that connects with a broad audience.
Steamboat Comedy’s Winter Stand Up Series
7:30 p.m. Saturday
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Steamboat Comedy is back at Schmiggity’s for another pair of hilarious stand-up comedy shows. Local Steamboat Springs comedians will be joined by Denver’s own Mo Vida.
lespecial at Old Town Pub
9 p.m. Sunday
Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.
This heavy future groove is sure to raise the roof once again. The power trio’s fresh synthesis of varied and divergent influences reflect a post-modern cultural climate much alike artistis J Dilla, Radiohead, King Crimson and Fela Kuti.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Explore More: Events this weekend in Routt County
Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.