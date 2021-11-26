Explore More: Events this weekend in Routt County
Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Tennis Friday Night Doubles and Drinks
5:30 p.m. Friday
Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball, 2500 Pine Grove Road
Play doubles tennis in a fun and social atmosphere with coaching feedback. After, join at the nearby restaurant Brick for drinks/dinner. A minimum of three players is needed weekly, and pre-registration is required.
Light up the Night
6 p.m. Friday
Routt County Historic Courthouse, 522 Lincoln Ave.
Steamboat Springs will illuminate downtown to signal the beginning of the holiday season. The trees in front of the Historic Routt County Courthouse in downtown will be lit, along with a visit from Santa and the city’s famous Ping Pong Ball Drop. There will also be free cookies and hot chocolate.
Hayden Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
6 p.m. Saturday
Christmas Tree House, Fourth Street and Jefferson Avenue, Hayden
Join the community of Hayden for a cheer-filled evening, with Santa, caroling, hot chocolate and cookies around a fire.
Advent Evensong
5 p.m. Sunday
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St.
A sung prayer service in the Anglican tradition.
Bud Watch Party: ‘Made in the Mitten’
Available until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 8
Online, sSteamboatLibrary.org/events/snurfer
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents an 8-minute short film for winter stoke: the story of the Snurfer and an ode to late, longtime Steamboat Springs local Sherm Poppen.
