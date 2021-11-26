 Explore More: Events this weekend in Routt County | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Explore More: Events this weekend in Routt County

Explore Steamboat Explore-steamboat |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.

 

Two tennis rackets and balls leaned against the net.

Tennis Friday Night Doubles and Drinks

5:30 p.m. Friday

Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball, 2500 Pine Grove Road

Play doubles tennis in a fun and social atmosphere with coaching feedback. After, join at the nearby restaurant Brick for drinks/dinner. A minimum of three players is needed weekly, and pre-registration is required.

 

Christmas and New Year concept. Blurred Christmas tree with decorations blurred from the celebration. Can be used for display or montage your products.

Light up the Night

6 p.m. Friday

Routt County Historic Courthouse, 522 Lincoln Ave.

Steamboat Springs will illuminate downtown to signal the beginning of the holiday season. The trees in front of the Historic Routt County Courthouse in downtown will be lit, along with a visit from Santa and the city’s famous Ping Pong Ball Drop. There will also be free cookies and hot chocolate.

 

Christmas tree farm at sunset.

Hayden Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

6 p.m. Saturday

Christmas Tree House, Fourth Street and Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Join the community of Hayden for a cheer-filled evening, with Santa, caroling, hot chocolate and cookies around a fire.

 

Candles burning in a church background

Advent Evensong

5 p.m. Sunday

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St.

A sung prayer service in the Anglican tradition.

 


Bud Watch Party: ‘Made in the Mitten’

Available until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 8

Online, sSteamboatLibrary.org/events/snurfer

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents an 8-minute short film for winter stoke: the story of the Snurfer and an ode to late, longtime Steamboat Springs local Sherm Poppen.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Entertainment
See more