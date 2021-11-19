Explore More: Events this weekend in Routt County
Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Parent Connection Summit
8:15 a.m. Friday
Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs, 1275 Crawford Ave.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to implement tools immediately within their families and home to move from a place of surviving to thriving. Workshop topics include “Building Resilience,” “Supporting LGBTQIA+ Youth,” “Reflective Listening,” “Caregiver Wellness,” “Online Safety” and “Re-Imagining Connection by Shifting Perception” and more.
Steamboat Comedy’s Winter Welcome
7:30 p.m. Friday
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Steamboat Comedy is excited to announce the first show of its upcoming Winter Comedy Series. Both nights will feature favorite local Steamboat Comedy performers, as well as special guests from Denver, Georgia Comstock and Austin Black.
Christmas Bazaar
9 a.m. Saturday
Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane
Concordia Lutheran Church’s annual Christmas Bazaar will feature crafts, cookies and Christmas gifts for everyone on this year’s shopping list.
Midnight North
10 p.m. Saturday
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
A group of multi-instrumentalists with songwriting roots in folk and Americana, Midnight North is a mainstay on the stages of the national touring circuit.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
11:30 a.m. Sunday
Hayden Congregational Church, 202 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
The Hayden church hosts a potluck Thanksgiving dinner for the community, following its 10:30 a.m. worship service. Everyone is welcome but asked to bring a dish to share if possible.
