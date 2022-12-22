 Explore More: 9 upcoming events not to miss | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Explore More: 9 upcoming events not to miss

Explore Steamboat Explore-steamboat |

LiftUp Donation Drive at the Fire Station.
Courtesy photo

LiftUp Donation Drive at the Fire Station

Friday, Dec. 23, noon-4 p.m.

Steamboat Springs Central Fire Station, 840 Yampa St., Steamboat Springs

The Steamboat Group is teaming up with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue to collect donations for LiftUp food bank. We will be at the downtown station with hot chocolate and donuts. Come on down and meet the firefighters.

The Hala GearSpace at 910 Yampa St. will be used as a pop-up store by several local outdoor adventure companies with ties to Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Gear Space Co-Op – December Pop-Up Shop

Friday, Dec. 23 – Dec. 31, noon-6 p.m.

Hala Gear Space, 910 Yampa St., Suite 108, Steamboat Springs

Join us at our December Pop-Up Shop showcasing nine incredible outdoor gear brands from Steamboat Springs. Shop local and come by and meet the brands that call this wonderful community home.

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit.
Getty Images

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit

Friday, Dec. 23, 6-7:30 p.m.

100 Second Ave., Phippsburg

Santa and Mrs. Claus will tour town to meet children and pass out treats in a fire truck.

Emerald Mountain Snowshoe Tour.
Courtesy photo

Emerald Mountain Snowshoe Tour

Saturday, Dec. 24, 10 a.m. – noon

Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs

RSVP required at yampatika.org, ages 16+. A Naturalist guided snowshoe tour at Howelsen Hill in downtown. No experience needed; snowshoes available for rent.

Music & Movement.
Courtesy photo

Music & Movement

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 9:30-10 a.m.

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Bring your favorite little one to stretch, sing, dance and explore music with rhythm instruments. Program length can vary anywhere from 20-30 minutes.

Steamboat Comedy’s Adult Spelling Bee.
Courtesy photo

Steamboat Comedy’s Adult Spelling Bee

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 7-9 p.m.

Storm Peak Brewing Bus Stop, 2500 Village Drive, Steamboat Springs

Steamboat’s local comics are your totally professional MCs in this contentious contest of dirty words and spelling supremacy. Entry fee gets you multiple chances for free beers and fabulous prizes. Signup starts at 6:30 p.m. and the Bee gets buzzing at 7 p.m.

Game Time.
Courtesy photo

Game Time

Thursday, Dec. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Emerald, 700 Yampa St., Unit A105, Steamboat Springs

Come chill out and play one of our board games (or bring your own) and take advantage of our apres ski/happy hour specials.

Fish Creek Fall’s Uranium Mine Snowshoe.
Courtesy photo

Fish Creek Fall’s Uranium Mine Snowshoe

Friday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fish Creek Falls, Upper Parking Lot, Steamboat Springs

RSVP required at yampatika.org, ages 16+. A Naturalist guided snowshoe tour with breathtaking vistas. No experience needed; snowshoes available for rent.

Black & White Masquerade.
Courtesy photo

Black & White Masquerade

Saturday, Dec. 31, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza, Steamboat Springs

Celebrate the New Year in style with a Black & White Masquerade at Snow Bowl Steamboat. Enjoy a champagne toast, awesome buffet, a photo booth, giveaways, best dressed competition and more. Plus, impress your guests with a Luxury Lane Rental that includes four buffet passes, bottle service, a dedicated bartender, party favors and free shoes. Reservations are limited.

Explore Steamboat
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 