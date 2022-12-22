Explore More: 9 upcoming events not to miss
LiftUp Donation Drive at the Fire Station
Friday, Dec. 23, noon-4 p.m.
Steamboat Springs Central Fire Station, 840 Yampa St., Steamboat Springs
The Steamboat Group is teaming up with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue to collect donations for LiftUp food bank. We will be at the downtown station with hot chocolate and donuts. Come on down and meet the firefighters.
Gear Space Co-Op – December Pop-Up Shop
Friday, Dec. 23 – Dec. 31, noon-6 p.m.
Hala Gear Space, 910 Yampa St., Suite 108, Steamboat Springs
Join us at our December Pop-Up Shop showcasing nine incredible outdoor gear brands from Steamboat Springs. Shop local and come by and meet the brands that call this wonderful community home.
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit
Friday, Dec. 23, 6-7:30 p.m.
100 Second Ave., Phippsburg
Santa and Mrs. Claus will tour town to meet children and pass out treats in a fire truck.
Emerald Mountain Snowshoe Tour
Saturday, Dec. 24, 10 a.m. – noon
Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs
RSVP required at yampatika.org, ages 16+. A Naturalist guided snowshoe tour at Howelsen Hill in downtown. No experience needed; snowshoes available for rent.
Music & Movement
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 9:30-10 a.m.
Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs
Bring your favorite little one to stretch, sing, dance and explore music with rhythm instruments. Program length can vary anywhere from 20-30 minutes.
Steamboat Comedy’s Adult Spelling Bee
Wednesday, Dec. 28, 7-9 p.m.
Storm Peak Brewing Bus Stop, 2500 Village Drive, Steamboat Springs
Steamboat’s local comics are your totally professional MCs in this contentious contest of dirty words and spelling supremacy. Entry fee gets you multiple chances for free beers and fabulous prizes. Signup starts at 6:30 p.m. and the Bee gets buzzing at 7 p.m.
Game Time
Thursday, Dec. 29, 3-5 p.m.
Emerald, 700 Yampa St., Unit A105, Steamboat Springs
Come chill out and play one of our board games (or bring your own) and take advantage of our apres ski/happy hour specials.
Fish Creek Fall’s Uranium Mine Snowshoe
Friday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Fish Creek Falls, Upper Parking Lot, Steamboat Springs
RSVP required at yampatika.org, ages 16+. A Naturalist guided snowshoe tour with breathtaking vistas. No experience needed; snowshoes available for rent.
Black & White Masquerade
Saturday, Dec. 31, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza, Steamboat Springs
Celebrate the New Year in style with a Black & White Masquerade at Snow Bowl Steamboat. Enjoy a champagne toast, awesome buffet, a photo booth, giveaways, best dressed competition and more. Plus, impress your guests with a Luxury Lane Rental that includes four buffet passes, bottle service, a dedicated bartender, party favors and free shoes. Reservations are limited.
