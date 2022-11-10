Explore More: 8 events not to miss this weekend

Off the Beaten Path Grand Reopening.

Off the Beaten Path Grand Reopening

Friday, Nov. 11, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs

Join Off the Beaten Path for our grand reopening. While we were closed from Nov. 7-10, underwent a lot of changes. So you will definitely want to stop by.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, there will be a kid’s storytime with free cookies. Then, be sure to stop by for free coffee with Libro.fm member signup at noon on both Friday and Saturday. Lastly, don’t miss the 7-9 p.m. afterparty with new drinks from our bar on Saturday.

Festival of Trees.

Festival of Trees

Starts Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St., Steamboat Springs

Don’t miss the 28th Annual Festival of Trees Friday through Nov. 26. This family-focused, pre-holiday tradition transforms the museum into a sparkling forest of holiday trees uniquely decorated by creative local organizations, businesses, and individuals. The Festival is the museum’s primary fundraising event, and proceeds support museum preservation and educational activities.

The Festival is a great opportunity for families to take their holiday photos in the trees for Christmas cards or to send to the grandparents. While you’re here, vote for your favorite tree or find the golden keys hidden in the trees.

With the generosity of our sponsors, all Festival of Trees events are free to all Routt County residents; regular admission prices for out-of-town visitors. Don’t miss the light and magic of the Festival of Trees.

In Defense of the Dark: Astronomy Access for Everyone.

In Defense of the Dark: Astronomy Access for Everyone

Firday, Nov. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Oak Creek Library, 117 Main St., Oak Creek

Join local astronomer, Lindsay Rocks, for a family-friendly program about the joys and benefits of dark skies. Pick up stargazing tips with a virtual tour of the fall skies. Learn how darkness helps wildlife, reduces pollution, and improves our mental and physical health.

Steamboat Soccer Club will host a “Second Chance Prom” themed silent auction event at Old Town Pub on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 to raise money for Steamboat Soccer Club’s Scholarship Fund.

The Soccer Ball – Second Chance Prom

Friday, Nov. 11, 6-10 p.m.

Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

The Soccer Ball Second Chance Prom is the Steamboat Soccer Club’s inaugural fundraising event. The event is aimed at raising money for the second largest youth organization in Steamboat Springs. The local nonprofit will use the funds raised to support scholarship opportunities for players, maintain low membership fees, and enhance the current programming for their players. The ticketed event includes an open bar, food, dancing, a DJ, and a silent auction with over 75 items to bid on. The night will be fun supporting your favorite nonprofit.

Bryson Lee plays the part of Drew Boley during a rehearsal Nov. 7, 2022 for the Steamboat Springs High School’s production of Rock of Ages. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a matinee performance at 1 p.m. Saturday at the high school, which is located at 45 East Maple Street. Tickets are available at the high school.

SSHS Presents: Rock of Ages

Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Steamboat Springs High School, 45 E. Maple St., Steamboat Springs

Come join us for a fun night of rock and roll as the SSHS Drama Troupe performs the 80’s rock jukebox musical, “Rock of Ages.” Tickets available at the door.

Warren Miller Movie “Daymaker.”

Warren Miller Movie “Daymaker”

Friday, Nov. 11, 7-10 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, 7-10 p.m.

Colorado Mountain College, 1275 Crawford Ave., Steamboat Springs

Get ready for the global kickoff to winter. Warren Miller is back with its 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, “Daymaker.” Tickets available online only. Proceeds benefit SSWSC athletes. “Daymaker” screenings in Steamboat Springs, locally presented by Steamboat Powdercats, Christy Sports, Hard Headed, and Bluebird Backcountry.

Doors and concession/bar open 45 minutes before the show.

Gabriela Boomgarden climbs inside the Steamboat Climbing Collective during a camp on Monday, June 6, 2022. The climbing gym at 2673 Jacob Circle in Steamboat was purchased by Karla Lankford in December and reopened earlier this spring.

Free Kid Climbing Event

Sunday, Nov. 13, 3-6 p.m.

Steamboat Climbing Collective, 2673 Jacob Circle, Unit 300, Steamboat Springs

Free kids climbing event sponsored by Steamboat Mountain School.

Open Mic Night.

Open Mic Night

Sunday, Nov. 13, 4-6 p.m.

Deport Art Center — Steamboat Creates, 1001 13th St., Steamboat Springs

This is a quieter type of open mic; e.g. solo/duet musical acts, comedy routines, slam poetry, spoken word and prose sharing. Each performer will have a 15-minute spot to strut their stuff. Sign-up sheet will be on-site at the event.