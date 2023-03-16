Explore More: 8 events not to miss this weekend

U.S. Freestyle Junior Nationals.

Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Steamboat Resort on Voodoo Run, 2305 Mount Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs

Watch the top junior mogul skiers from across the country compete on age-specific courses in the under-15, under-17 and under-19 categories side-by-side on the Travis Mayer Mogul Venue at Steamboat Resort. Great spectator access from the bottom of Voodoo and live video feeds on http://www.sswsc.org . The 2023 U.S. Ski & Snowboard Freestyle Junior National Championships is presented by Steamboat Mountain School and ID One.

This rendering of the inside of The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience, which is coming to Steamboat Springs this weekend.

Friday, March 17, Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

TBAR Steamboat, 2045 Ski Time Square Drive, Steamboat Springs

The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience is a slope-side immersive experience built right into the snow at Steamboat. Sip on a medley of themed cocktails at Yellowstone’s “1923” speakeasy bar while exploring fun areas inspired by new shows like “Rabbit Hole,” “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” and “Star Trek: Picard,” plus take part in interactive photo ops with movie memorabilia from “Top Gun: Maverick” and more. Get your free tickets for The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience in Steamboat at feverup.com/m/126407 .

Luck of the Irish 7K.

Saturday, March 18, 9-11 a.m.

Steamboat Springs Middle School, 39610 Amethyst Drive, Steamboat Springs

The 2023 Steamboat Springs Running Series kicks off this weekend with the traditional Luck of the Irish 7K. Start your St. Patrick’s Day weekend with a quick run around Strawberry Park and the streets of Steamboat. This race is open to all ages so bring the entire family. We will have awards for the top three women’s and men’s finishers, a great prize drawing, light munchies and refreshments.

You can register now at RunningSeries.com/luck-of-the-irish-7k/ or sign up on race day beginning at 8 a.m.

All proceeds from the race go to support the Steamboat Springs Middle School Cross Country and Track & Field athletes.

Author Signing: Polly Holyoke.

Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m. – 2 .m.

Join us in welcoming Polly Holyoke for a book signing and a celebration of her new book: “Skyriders.”

Steamboat Biathlon Demo Day.

Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Steamboat Mountain School, 42605 C.R. 36, Steamboat Springs

Join local biathletes, the U.S. Biathlon Association, and the Steamboat Mountain School for the first-ever Biathlon Demo Day to learn about biathlon, and give it a try. Bring your skate skis, backcountry skis or snowshoes. Plan to park at the school and walk up to the upper meadow to the shooting range. Ages 10 and up.

What to expect: Youth Biathlete Demonstrations every hour, on the hour; three USBA 10-meter Laser rifles (no live rounds); one USBA 50-meter Laser rifle (no live rounds); groomed ski trails with the opportunity to ski and shoot.

Volunteer Barb Ross wraps daffodils Monday morning at Alpine Floral & Atrium in Steamboat Springs.

Monday, March 20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Various Locations in Routt & Moffat counties

Support Hospice. Order your Hospice Daffodils now at NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/daffodils. Delivery is available for 5 bunches or more and deliveries will take place March 20. Daffodils are $5 for per bunch, $24 for five bunches and $48 for 10 bunches. Greeting cards made by local artist, Barb Ross, are also available for $20. Proceeds help Northwest Colorado Health care for patients with a terminal illness, and ensure patients’ right to live with dignity and comfort while supporting their families through the process. Daffodils will also be available for sale and pick-up at various locations on March 18-20. Please visit the website for details: northwestcoloradohealth.org/daffodils. For more information, call Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609.

Food & Fiber Demo.

Monday, March 20, 10 a.m. – noon

CMC’s Food & Fiber Demo will celebrate the history of agriculture in the Yampa Valley. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with local producers, hobbyists, student clubs, and other community partner organizations who will share displays, activities, and hands-on demonstrations of traditional skills related to food & fiber.

Both public and student attendance is encouraged.

Easter Greeting Card-Making workshop.

Monday, March 20, 1-2 p.m.

West Routt Library District, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

The art of making a greeting card will be taught by Lisa Steele. Leave with your own handmade Easter card to share. All materials will be provided, and all ages are welcome.