Explore More: 7 events not to miss this weekend

Ladies Pickleball and Happy Hour.

Friday, Feb. 17, 5-6:30 p.m.

Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center, 2500 Pine Grove Road, Steamboat Springs

A fun social Ladies’ Pickleball event, open to all playing levels, with Happy Hour, social time, and playing guidance. Make new friends and stay fit.

Belly Dance Drum Solo Workshop.

Friday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8 p.m.

Studio Mod Vaude, 2535 Copper Frontage Road, Unit B, Steamboat Springs

Come join us and get your hips moving. We will be diving into a short playful drum solo belly dance routine. Instructed and choreographed by Scarlett.

A drum solo is interpreting the fast hypotonic rhythm of the drums with your body. Being flirty, showing off, and having fun with the music. Challenge yourself with this creative way to express movement and drums.

All bodies and ages are welcomed. Beginner/intermediate friendly.

Debunk the Winter Funk.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Stagecoach State Park – Marina, 25500 C.R. 14, Oak Creek

Got the winter blues? CPW is providing a cool way to shake off the winter doldrums and “debunk the winter funk” with a variety of outdoor, family activities at Stagecoach State Park’s Marina area. Leashed pets are welcome. Some of the activities include; ice fishing, skijoring (cross country skis can be provided but we encourage you to bring your own), fat tire bikes, sledding/ski bikes, archery, fire/s’mores. There will also be some food for sale from the Friends of Stagecoach. Oak creek fire will be here as well as Ski Haus sponsoring the skijoring.

CMC Ball Observatory Star Party.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Colorado Mountain College Ball Observatory, 1275 Crawford Ave., Steamboat Springs

Weather permitting, everyone is invited to come to CMC’s campus or watch online at cmc.webex.com/meet/pmccudden as we explore the wonders of the skies through telescopes and learn about the universe. No previous knowledge or experience necessary. For more information visit coloradomtn.edu/skyclub.

Steamboat Comedy’s Winter Stand-up Series with Stephen Agyei.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m.

Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Stephen Agyei return for his second Winter Series. Agyei is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer who hails from Denver. Shining brightly with his mischievous smile, the Comedy Works regular was the winner of the 2012 Comedy Works’ Clean Comedy Contest, and three-time finalist in the venue’s New Faces contest. The LA-based comedian has been featured on Just For Laughs Digital, Viceland’s Flophouse and NPR’s “All Things Considered” with Roy Wood Jr.

Steamboat Comedy Returns to Schmiggity’s for the second annual Winter Stand-up Series. Featuring hilarious comedians from all across America. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening for happy hour at 7 p.m.

The Second City Swipes Right.

Sunday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.

Strings Music Pavilion, 950 Strings Road, Steamboat Springs

The small cabaret theater has grown to become the most influential and prolific comedy empire in the world, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generations of superstars. The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to the Ultimate Date Night.

Monday, Feb. 20, 4:30-5 p.m.

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Join us at the Library for fun mindful art projects that incorporate your emotions, breathing and thoughts. This weekly program is for children ages 6-12 and will last approximately 30-45 minutes.