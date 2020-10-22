Explore More: 7 events for spooky season, laughs and community engagement with pets in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Halloween is growing ever-closer, and October will soon be over. Before that happens, groups are getting together to celebrate the season with fun, pandemic-safe ways to gather. If you need something less spooky, there’s also live comedy and a walk to raise awareness on domestic violence with pets. However, if you’re already over fall and ready for winter, a ski swap is probably the place for you.

Pumpkin Carving Contest: Opera Steamboat Fundraiser

Now through Oct. 30

Virtual, submit pictures to pumpkin@operasteamboat.org

Get into the Halloween spirit by raising money for Opera Steamboat with a pumpkin carving contest. To participate, visit operasteamboat.org to register and donate either $10 for one pumpkin photo or $15 for two. All pictures must also include a thumbs up for authenticity. Submit photos to pumpkin@operasteamboat.org. The deadline to send in photos is 12 p.m. Oct. 30.

Paws & Reflect: Petwalk and Proclamation

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Starts at Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Gather your purplest clothes and your pooches for a parade down Lincoln Avenue. With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Advocates of Routt County is hosting this walk after a monthlong campaign showing healthy relationship through photos of pets and their people. Visit advocatesrc.org for more information.

Dig In: Cooking with Wild Edibles

Kickoffs Friday

Virtual, yampatika.org

Join Yampatika founder Karen Vail, senior naturalist Mary O’Brien and multiple Steamboat Springs chefs for a 17-class, online experience focused on cooking wild edibles. There are multiple levels to the class from the cheapest option, a regular pass costing $50, to the most expensive, a harvester’s pass costing $1,000. Each level comes with unlimited access to videos, a recipe eBooklet and an edibles eBooklet. All funds go to Yampatika. Visit yampatika.org for more information.

Whiskey Fingers

8 p.m. Friday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Join a new trio of musicians sharing originals as well as favorite covers. Shows are for those 21 and older. Tickets are $20 to $50. Visit schmiggitys.com for more information.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Ski and Sport Swap

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Howelsen Hill Ski Area parking lot, 845 Howelsen Parkway

The annual swap hosted by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is getting a COVID-19 era twist: a move outside. If you’re interested in early bird shopping, visit sswsc.org to purchase a $15 ticket, but if you’d rather go for free, it will be set up on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will require masks, and the number of people allowed in the space will be controlled. Visit sswsc.org for more information.

Costume Party and Pumpkin Carving

12 to 2 p.m. Saturday

Howelsen Park gazebo, 845 Howelsen Parkway

So-Boat and Clean and Sober Steamboat are partnering up for a family-friendly event celebrating the spooky season. Pets and children are welcome. Pumpkins and treats will be provided. Visit the So-Boat Facebook page for more information.

Comedy Night at the Chief

7 p.m. Saturday

Virtual, Chief Theater’s Facebook page

The Chief Theater is turning its living room sessions from live concerts to a comedy club with a night of laughs. Katie Carroll and Calder Young will kickoff the night with their improv, with Drew McElhany following with a stand-up routine. Chase the COVID-19 blues away with side-splitting laughs from your own home. Visit chieftheater.com for more information.