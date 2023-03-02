Explore More: 6 events not to miss this weekend
Behind the Scenes Tour of Collections
Friday, March 3, 4-4:30 p.m.
Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St., Steamboat Springs
Go behind the scenes with our curator to see the thousands of artifacts being preserved in our on-site collection care facility.
Mandy Miller Author Talk
Friday, March 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs
Join us at Off the Beaten Path Bookstore for Mandy Miller’s Author Talk. She will be discussing her two mystery novels, “States of Grace” and “Friday Night in the Glades.” Drinks will be available for purchase from our cafe.
About the author: Mandy is a novelist and attorney. She is the author of the Grace Locke Legal Mystery series, including “States of Grace” and “Friday Night in The Glades.” In her spare time, she indulges her reading vice and participates in ultramarathons, a sport much like novel writing in that it requires dedication and perseverance, not to mention a dash of madness.
Meditation Mini-Retreat
Saturday, March 4, 9-10:30 a.m.
The Buddhist Center of Steamboat Springs, 736 Oak St., Steamboat Springs
Meditation comes alive when we gather together with like-minded friends. When we meditate with others, the power of our meditation is enhanced by our shared aspiration and heightened awareness. Join us for a 90 minute “mini-retreat.” Everyone is welcome, beginners and experienced meditators alike. There is no charge and you don’t need to bring anything.
Night Owls Book Club
Saturday, March 4, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Hayden Public Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Night Owls Book club will meet to discuss “The Snow Child” by Eowyn Ivey. A potluck dinner will be shared, and new members are welcome to join. Stop by the library to pick up a copy of this book.
It’s Summer Somewhere Cornhole Tournament
Sunday, March 5, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Hayden Center, 495 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Sick of the Snow? Come down to Hayden’s Annual Cornhole Tournament held at the Hayden Center. ACL Rules. Dress in your best summer attire. Play a game of skill for a chance to win a stay at the Trapper Lake Lodge & Resort Cabin w/two-hour boat rental. Chuckwagon Grille and FiasDoDo food trucks on-site. Dill pickle Bloody Mary’s available thanks to The Real Dill Company.
New Player Clinic for Pickleball
Monday, March 6, 9:30-11 a.m.
Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center, 2500 Pine Grove Road, Steamboat Springs
Come find out what all the excitement is about — learn to play pickleball. 2.5 level players and beginners welcome. Learn how to score and more about the fundamentals of the game.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.