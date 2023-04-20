Explore More: 5 upcoming events not to miss

Steamboat Little Givers Earth Day Trail Clean Up.

Courtesy photo

Saturday, April 22, 10-11:30 a.m.

Dusky Grouse Coffee, 1585 Mid Valley Drive, Suite 4, Steamboat Springs

Join Steamboat Little Givers for a trail clean up day on Earth Day. This is event is open to kids and adults. Meet at Dusky Grouse Coffee where we will have free hot chocolate and coffee for all participants. We’ll then head out behind the shop to the core trail and clean up around Fetcher Pond and along the river. Bags and gloves provided. Dogs welcome.

CMC Ball Observatory Open House/Star Party.

Courtesy photo

Saturday, April 22, 8:30-10 p.m.

CMC Ball Observatory, 1275 Crawford Ave., Steamboat Springs

CMC’s Ball Observatory will be hosting the monthly event (weather permitting). Everyone is invited to come or join us via WebEx to explore the wonders of the skies through Observatory telescopes. Attendees will also learn about the universe with CMC Sky Club student members. No previous knowledge or experience necessary. Everyone is welcome. For more information visit http://www.coloradomtn.edu/skyclub

EV Shuttle Ride & Drive

Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tuesday, April 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Howelsen Rodeo Grounds Parking Lot, 401 Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs

Does your business use fleet cargo or passenger vans? Have you been wondering how or if electric vehicles might work for your organization? This is your chance to find out and learn more. The city of Steamboat Springs is partnering with the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and Colorado-based Lightning eMotors to host an Electric Shuttle Ride & Drive event in Steamboat Springs.

Fleet managers will have the opportunity to test drive a Lightning ZEV Zero Emission Class 4 Shuttle Bus and learn how electric vehicles can work for you and your business.

Visit the website to learn more and to RSVP (free lunch provided to those who RSVP for the event in advance).

Tea and Poetry.

Courtesy photo

Thursday, April 27, 2-3 p.m.

Hayden Public Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Celebrate National Poetry Month at the Hayden Public Library with a cup of tea, refreshments and some great poems. All ages welcome to share a poem, either a favorite or an original. Poetry is a great way to express oneself and to enjoy the best poets of the world.

Elemental.

Courtesy photo

Thursday, April 27, 6:30-8 p.m.

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

The Library and Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council present a documentary about reimagining our relationship with wildfire as our community dives into the Wildfire Mitigation Conference. “Elemental” takes viewers on a journey with the top experts in the nation to better understand fire. It follows the harrowing escape from Paradise, California as the town ignited from wind-driven embers and burned within a few hours of the fire’s start. It then continues to the even more recent fires just two years ago, when Oregon suffered our worst wildfires in recorded history. Narrated by David Oyelowo, “Elemental” includes the voices of climate experts, Indigenous people and fire survivors, and asks us to reimagine our relationship with wildfire as we prepare for an increasingly hotter future.