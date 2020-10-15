Explore More: 5 things to do in Routt County this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Enjoy all that fall has to offer in Routt County with these five events, held both person and virtually.

Fall Festival

John F. Russell

4 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Downtown Hayden, East Lincoln Avenue between Walnut and Spruce streets.

Venue Church is holding a family Fall Festival in Hayden, with a pumpkin patch, food vendors, hay rides, games and more for the whole family.

All activities are county compliant with current COVID-19 restrictions. Precautionary measures will be taken with all activities. Admission and most activities are free.

Tesla Quartet

Tesla Quartet augmented reality concert

12 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Virtual via Zoom

The Tesla Quartet brings refinement and prowess to both new and established repertoire. Experience the concert inside a virtual version of Strings Music Pavilion. For FAQs and more details, visit stringsmusicfestival.com/virtual.

DJ MVTTV

8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Get down with local DJ MVTTV spinning house music to an intimate crowd. Reserve your table to guarantee your spot.

Snow Bowl will be hosting Stand Up at the Snow Bowl.

Benjamin Saheb/Courtesy

Stand Up at the Snow Bowl

3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza

Steamboat Comedy and Snow Bowl are teaming up for their biggest comedy show, yet. Local comics will be performing with New York City comedians Caitlin Cook and Sean Patton. Reservations are free, with a suggested donation at the door, but seating is limited. Sign up today at steamboatcomedy.com/events.

One of the tents at the BookTrails Reading on Ranches camp in North Routt on the Fetcher-Lotz Ranch near Steamboat Lake State Park.

Courtesy photo

BookTrails Sunset Gala

6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Virtual via Zoom

BookTrails executive director will share updates, and former campers will share memories. Attendees have a chance to win exciting prizes, including a free week of BookTrails Camp. BookTrails will be raising money at the virtual Camp Canteen throughout the night to benefit the camps.