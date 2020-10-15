Explore More: 5 things to do in Routt County this weekend
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Enjoy all that fall has to offer in Routt County with these five events, held both person and virtually.
Fall Festival
4 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Downtown Hayden, East Lincoln Avenue between Walnut and Spruce streets.
Venue Church is holding a family Fall Festival in Hayden, with a pumpkin patch, food vendors, hay rides, games and more for the whole family.
All activities are county compliant with current COVID-19 restrictions. Precautionary measures will be taken with all activities. Admission and most activities are free.
Tesla Quartet augmented reality concert
12 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
Virtual via Zoom
The Tesla Quartet brings refinement and prowess to both new and established repertoire. Experience the concert inside a virtual version of Strings Music Pavilion. For FAQs and more details, visit stringsmusicfestival.com/virtual.
DJ MVTTV
8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Get down with local DJ MVTTV spinning house music to an intimate crowd. Reserve your table to guarantee your spot.
Stand Up at the Snow Bowl
3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza
Steamboat Comedy and Snow Bowl are teaming up for their biggest comedy show, yet. Local comics will be performing with New York City comedians Caitlin Cook and Sean Patton. Reservations are free, with a suggested donation at the door, but seating is limited. Sign up today at steamboatcomedy.com/events.
BookTrails Sunset Gala
6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Virtual via Zoom
BookTrails executive director will share updates, and former campers will share memories. Attendees have a chance to win exciting prizes, including a free week of BookTrails Camp. BookTrails will be raising money at the virtual Camp Canteen throughout the night to benefit the camps.
