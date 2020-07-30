Explore More: 5 local events to check out this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Check out these local events happening this weekend.

An exclusive Bud Watch Party presenting ‘Public Trust’

Anytime through Aug. 4, virtual

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s ongoing virtual watch parties continue with the 2020 Audience Award Winner from Mountainfilm. The library presents an exclusive opportunity to screen “Public Trust” at home, available now through Tuesday. Part love letter, part political exposé, “Public Trust” investigates how we arrived at this precarious moment through three heated conflicts — a national monument in the Utah desert, a proposed mine in the Boundary Waters and oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — and makes a case for their continued protection. To access the film for free, register at steamboatlibrary.org/events/public-trust.

Yampa Headwaters Fishing Fundraiser

Saturday to Aug. 28, Yampa River

This year marks the inaugural Yampa Headwaters Fishing Fundraiser, running from Saturday to Aug. 28. The fishing challenge will have participants catching a fish in a variety of waters across the headwaters of the Yampa River. Once a fish is caught, simply take a fishing-related image in that location and send it to Friends of the Yampa verifying the catch in one of the river’s tributaries. Winners will be announced Aug. 29. For an added challenge, the challenges will be treated like a Poker Run, when each challenge is fulfilled, the participant will be dealt one random playing card. Registration closes on Aug. 16.

Music On The Green

10 a.m. Friday, Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane, Steamboat Springs

This free concert series is held every other Friday morning. This week’s performers are Randy Kelley and Jon Gibbs. Kelley and Gibbs are longtime locals that play a mix of classic rock songs. The two met at a Jam night in 1994, played together in Greg Scott’s Smokehouse band in 1998 and, eventually, the Worried Men in 2001 at the Old Town Pub. Registration for the event is required. Get one ticket for a space that fits up to four people in a household. Visit stringsmusicfestival.com for more reservations and more information.

Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs.

Courtesy

Virtual Brownbag Storytelling Series

Friday, virtual

The Tread of Pioneers Museum presents the Virtual Brown Bag Storytelling Series for summer 2020. Hear the real history from the locals who lived it. This week, locals recall times of change and turbulence in “Sure! I Remember the 1960s,” with Carl Vail, Lenore Neish Grace, Pat and Ruth McClelland and Jack Sprengle. Visit treadofpioneers.org for more information.

Kathy and Marc Bertrand make specialty crêpes at the Main Street Steamboat Springs Farmers Market on Saturday for their business, The Crêperie.

Derek Maiolo

Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday to mid-September, between Fifth and Eighth streets on Yampa Street

The Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market features fresh fruit and vegetables each week, as well as local meat, cheese and baked goods. The market focuses on food and offers a wide variety of local and cottage industry products.