Explore More: 5 events not to miss this weekend

Annual Scholastic Book Fair

Annual Scholastic Book Fair

Friday, March 31, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hayden Public Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

The annual Scholastic Book Fair will be at the library all week. Come by and shop and enjoy all the newest children, middle school, teen and adult selections that will be available. Books make great gifts, and your purchases support the library too. There will be prizes at the end of the fair.

Friends & Family Open House

Friends & Family Open House

Friday, March 31, 5-6:30 p.m.

Steamboat Social Club, 55 11th St., Steamboat Springs

Join us Friday for friends and family open house and get a tour of our new co-working space. Enjoy happy hour drinks and snacks.

2023 Masquerade Ball to benefit Yampa Valley Autism

2023 Masquerade Ball to benefit Yampa Valley Autism

Saturday, April 1, 6-11 p.m.

Colorado Mountain College – Neas Atrium, 1275 Crawford Ave., Steamboat Springs

Join us for a night of dinner, drinks, live entertainment and a spirited auction. Pirates, mermaids and mermen welcome — or come as your are. Proceeds provide the treasured gift of support for Routt County kids with autism and other developmental disabilities and their families.

Stone Soup

Stone Soup

Sunday, April 2, 10-11:30 a.m.

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Kids of all ages, though the program is geared toward ages 7-11, are welcome to an interactive children’s opera, which includes storytelling and craft stations before Opera Steamboat’s performance. Join us in Library Hall for crafts beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Stone Soup Storytelling, and Opera Steamboat performance at 11 a.m.

Keep Nature Wild – Earth Month Community Cleanupm

Keep Nature Wild – Earth Month Community Cleanup

Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m. – noon

Howelsen Hill Parking Lot, 285 Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs

There is plenty of spring cleaning to be done around town and the Core Trail. Our friends at Keep Nature Wild are on a mission to remove 1,000,000 pounds of litter from our trails and natural areas. In celebration of Earth Month, they are joining forces with AllTrails and Christy Sports to host local cleanup days across the country.

They will be hosting a cleanup day in Steamboat Springs and would love as much local support as possible. Visit the link below to learn more and to signup for this weekend’s event.

Who: Everyone! Bring your friends, family and more friends!

Learn more and sign up: https://bit.ly/3TPZXY1 .