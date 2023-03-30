Explore More: 5 events not to miss this weekend
Annual Scholastic Book Fair
Friday, March 31, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hayden Public Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
The annual Scholastic Book Fair will be at the library all week. Come by and shop and enjoy all the newest children, middle school, teen and adult selections that will be available. Books make great gifts, and your purchases support the library too. There will be prizes at the end of the fair.
Friends & Family Open House
Friday, March 31, 5-6:30 p.m.
Steamboat Social Club, 55 11th St., Steamboat Springs
Join us Friday for friends and family open house and get a tour of our new co-working space. Enjoy happy hour drinks and snacks.
2023 Masquerade Ball to benefit Yampa Valley Autism
Saturday, April 1, 6-11 p.m.
Colorado Mountain College – Neas Atrium, 1275 Crawford Ave., Steamboat Springs
Join us for a night of dinner, drinks, live entertainment and a spirited auction. Pirates, mermaids and mermen welcome — or come as your are. Proceeds provide the treasured gift of support for Routt County kids with autism and other developmental disabilities and their families.
Stone Soup
Sunday, April 2, 10-11:30 a.m.
Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs
Kids of all ages, though the program is geared toward ages 7-11, are welcome to an interactive children’s opera, which includes storytelling and craft stations before Opera Steamboat’s performance. Join us in Library Hall for crafts beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Stone Soup Storytelling, and Opera Steamboat performance at 11 a.m.
Keep Nature Wild – Earth Month Community Cleanup
Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m. – noon
Howelsen Hill Parking Lot, 285 Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs
There is plenty of spring cleaning to be done around town and the Core Trail. Our friends at Keep Nature Wild are on a mission to remove 1,000,000 pounds of litter from our trails and natural areas. In celebration of Earth Month, they are joining forces with AllTrails and Christy Sports to host local cleanup days across the country.
They will be hosting a cleanup day in Steamboat Springs and would love as much local support as possible. Visit the link below to learn more and to signup for this weekend’s event.
Who: Everyone! Bring your friends, family and more friends!
Learn more and sign up: https://bit.ly/3TPZXY1.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.